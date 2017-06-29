The Internet Is Using #iPhoneAt10 to Roast Apple’s Marquee Product

Apple’s first iPhone was released 10 years ago today, and it’s become truly ubiquitous since Steve Jobs unveiled it a decade ago—there are 700 million iPhones currently in use worldwide.

But even after 10 years of innovation, the device still has some problems—at least according to Twitter users.

The hashtag #iPhoneAt10 is trending worldwide, and while most people are using it to pay tribute to their beloved smartphone, others are taking the opportunity to troll Apple over the product’s various issues. They’re complaining about the iPhone’s charging capacity, faulty autocorrect and the fact that its look really hasn’t changed over the past 10 years.

Here’s a sampling of the sass:

The iPhone is 10

You know how old books are?

Roughly 4,000 years old.

And looking pretty damn good for their age we'd say #iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/9ZR3bVpTih — Waterstones (@Waterstones) June 29, 2017

Ten years since the iPhone was released and they still haven't found a way to fix the battery…#iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/yZhnkIiOk4 — Soundzdirect (@soundzdirect) June 29, 2017

Apple, I still NEVER mean ducking. 10 years and autocorrect is still a complete aunt that can go to he'll. #iPhoneAt10 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 29, 2017

Apple, stop trying to make "ducking" happen! It's not going to ducking happen! #iPhoneAt10 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 29, 2017

So, the iPhone is ten tears old and they spill haven't shorted out autocorrect. #iPhoneAt10 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) June 29, 2017

First generation iPhone: 5000 photo capacity Latest generation iPhone :10 photo capacity Thanks for that..#iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/dmGbE76j2I — WaYnE⚽️ (@wazza225) June 29, 2017

And yet they'd rather bring out more versions of the same phone than improve their crappy charger 😄😄 #iPhoneAt10 — Leighannedouglas🦄☕️ (@TinyPurplePug) June 29, 2017

happy 10th birthday, iPhone! now please tell me why u didn’t charge last night. #iPhoneAt10 — august skylar™ (@goddexaugust) June 29, 2017

Most things get better with time… except the IPhone..that just continues getting more rubbish …#iPhoneAt10 — Rebecca Courtney 👄 (@rebecca_voices) June 29, 2017

Screw the haters, iPhone. Have a ducking great birthday.