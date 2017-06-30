United Airlines Messed With Jon Taffer—Now Everyone’s Telling Him to ‘Shut It Down’

United Airlines just messed with the wrong guy.

It appears Jon Taffer is the latest person to have a run-in with the controversial airline, but as anyone who’s watched his show Bar Rescue knows, he’s the last guy you want to piss off when it comes to bad service.

The pioneer of bar science and the industry’s most prominent consultant—who the Observer interviewed last year—took to Twitter Thursday night to bash United, calling it “the worst carrier in the U.S.” and saying that he’s flown a million miles with them but “never one more.”

A million miles with @united and never one more. their executive decisions destroyed it. It's absolute now…@united is America's WORST — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) June 30, 2017

It's now a fact. @unitedairlines is the worst carrier in the us. Avoid it like the plague. Complete disregard, disrespect, disfunctional. — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) June 30, 2017

Even @UnitedAirlines employees are embarrassed. America's WORST — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) June 30, 2017

Employees say not enough staff and support. @united. @unitedairlines. America's WORST. — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) June 30, 2017

United Airlines even replied twice, but that didn’t go over well.

America's WORST — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) June 30, 2017

America's WORST. — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) June 30, 2017

It’s not clear exactly what happened (we reached out to Taffer to ask, and we will update if we hear back), but it appears it may have all started with a flight delay. Shortly before the tweetstorm, Barstool’s Dan Katz tweeted that while enduring a delay, he ran into his “old friend” Taffer.

But based on Taffer’s tweets about the employees, it seems what really got to him was the service. He’s spent his life teaching people how to succeed in hospitality, so this wouldn’t be a surprise. And neither was the reaction—everyone started saying he should “shut it down,” as he often says on his show.

Please tell me you yelled at them and told them to Shut it Down — Tom Brazy (@Actn_jcksn) June 30, 2017

Drag them jon, shut them down. — – (@JamesVftMakeup) June 30, 2017

Tell them to SHUT IT DOWN — Jason Gonzalez (@JayGonz24) June 30, 2017

SHUT IT DOWN ✈️ — Matt Dubiel (@MattOnAir) June 30, 2017

Many chimed in with other lines and recurring themes from the show.

Sounds like employees are embracing excuses and not SOLUTIONS — Steven Karsok (@SKarsok) June 30, 2017

Did they have a dirty, shitty bar and kitchen? — Doug (@DougPerry7) June 30, 2017

sounds like @united embraces the excuses. — Jimmy Gardner (@GardnerJM) June 30, 2017

And some joked this could be the beginning of a spinoff, Airline Rescue.

New show idea: Airline Rescue. — (((Dan Isaacs))) (@CopyDan) June 30, 2017

Time for Plane Rescue! — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) June 30, 2017

Airline Rescue? — Richie Rich💸 (@MarinacciRichie) June 30, 2017

Get ’em, Taffer.