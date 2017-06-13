The Best Instagrams This Week: Justin Bieber, Stella Maxwell and Gal Gadot

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts this week, including Gal Gadot’s sweet video thanking fans for the success of Wonder Woman, Stella Maxwell strutting down the runway, Barbara Palvin’s Corsica adventures, Justin Bieber’s many solo shots and Rita Ora’s selfie. Gwen Stefani showed her support for Blake Shelton, while Miranda Kerr returned from her trip to Fiji with Evan Spiegel and Leonardo DiCaprio met with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star shared a video thanking her fans for the movie’s success, and wrote it in multiple languages, including French, Hebrew and German.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor and environmentalist met with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, and posted a photo discussing the issues of climate change.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora shared a selfie before she headed to Vancouver to shoot the music video for Your Song, in full hair and make-up, of course.

Coming for you Vancouver!!! 👨‍🍳#YOURSONG A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Miranda Kerr

The newly married model is back from her Fiji honeymoon and walked in the Moschino show last weekend. She uploaded a snap of the backstage preparations.

Backstage at @moschino 😘 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Stella Maxwell

Elsewhere at Moschino, Stella Maxwell opened the resort show with this sheer pink look, while her girlfriend Kristen Stewart watched the show.

Opening @MOSCHINO resort show last night in my fav city LA 💞⭐️ A Dream! Thank u so much to my dear friend @itsjeremyscott i love you so much 💞⭐️ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wasn’t kidding about recycling those Instagram photos, like with this snap of the model with Kendall Jenner at a basketball game.

mood #kage #leggggo A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin is giving us all a serious case of vacation envy with her Corsica photos.

Corsica 📌 A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Justin Bieber

Aside from his many posts from his new video featuring multiple Victoria’s Secret models, Justin Bieber couldn’t stop himself from a few solo shots, too, like where he’s very casually playing the guitar while gazing out the window.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani showed her support for Blake Shelton with this sweet selfie pre-CMT Music Awards.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.