Live Blog: New Jersey Votes in Gubernatorial Primaries

4:10 p.m.: The Front-Runners Cast Their Ballots

They have led in the polls for months and had their designs on the governorship for probably much longer. Two Monmouth County residents, Phil Murphy and Kim Guadagno, cast their ballots earlier today.

3:55 p.m.: Wisniewski Predicting Low Turnout

Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-Middlesex), breaking the fourth wall a bit after voting in Sayreville this morning, predicted low turnout in the Democratic primary. That doesn’t bode well for candidates not named Phil Murphy, who will benefit from having the “county line,” or the prime ballot position, in every part of the state.

“It’s going to be low,” Wisniewski said. “And I would encourage everybody who’s listening regardless of how you feel about the candidates or who you’re going to vote, just go out and vote and make your voice heard.”

However, Wisniewski argued that “the most recent statewide polls show 50 percent of the electorate is still undecided.” And he took yet another shot at Murphy’s campaign spending, which had reached $20 million as of May 23. “We see that money doesn’t buy an election,” he said. “Money is just another obstacle to overcome.”

3:40 p.m.: Ciattarelli Still Has a Path. He Has “No Regrets.”

Despite polls giving Guadagno the advantage (a Stockton University survey released last month gave her 37 percent of the vote to Ciattarelli’s 18 percent), the Somerset County assemblyman said he feels confident in the outcome and has “no regrets.”

“I feel very, very good,” Ciattarelli said just before he cast his ballot. “I think we are going to get the turnout we need to get the victory. I am really proud of our effort, I am proud of our campaign.”

Ciattarelli turned up to his sleepy Hillsborough polling location this afternoon with his wife Melinda and their four children — three of which were eligible to vote.

“If we win by four votes or less, chalk it up to the Ciattarellis,” he joked.

Political science professor Ben Dworkin of Rider University said that despite polls favoring Guadagno, Ciattarelli does have a path to victory and could end the night pulling off a huge upset. But to get it done, he will need to turn out his voters in large numbers.

“There are three keys to a Ciattarelli victory,” Dworkin said. “First, he has to over-perform in counties where he has the line like Somerset and Mercer. Second, he has to keep Guadagno’s margins small in the counties where she is likely to win such as Ocean and Monmouth. And three, he needs to win big in Morris County.”

Twelve percent of the total Republican primary vote is expected to come from Morris County, he added.

3:30 p.m.: Christie Votes for Guadagno

Although Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has worked for Christie for nearly eight years, the governor had remained neutral in the primary contest between her and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-Somerset). The two Republicans have been critical of each other over the last year after Guadagno began to distance herself from her unpopular boss.

But Ciattarelli was an even tougher critic of Christie’s on the campaign trail, and Christie said he ended up voting for Guadagno.

“I’ve worked with her for eight years and I believe she’s the best person in the Republican primary to represent the party in the fall and to retain the governorship,” Christie said after voting in Mendham, according to Politico.

3:15 p.m.: We Are Live

The long wait is over. The debates are done. The chips are falling where they may. New Jersey Democrats and Republicans are casting their primary ballots as we speak and by the end of the day will have chosen their nominees for the fall campaign to replace Gov. Chris Christie.

Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Normandy — and the start of a new era in Garden State politics.

Christie has been the dominant political personality in New Jersey for the better part of a decade, exploding onto the scene at first as a hard-charging, deal-cutting, smack-talking change agent who mesmerized not just the state but the national political media for years. He seemed otherworldly at first and destined for greatness, maybe even the presidency, which was very clearly in his sights since the beginning.

That was before he became ensnared in economic problems, hobbled by the George Washington Bridge scandal, and swallowed up by the Trump tidal wave when he ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. New Jersey residents now give him the lowest approval ratings of any governor since the dawn of polling.

And today, they begin to turn the page.

As any student of New Jersey politics will tell you, the prize is one of the most powerful governorships in the nation. The state constitution grants the governor enormous power over appointments, judicial nominations, the state budget, and bestows one of the most powerful veto pens.

The race will also have some national implications as one of the first major electoral contests after President Trump’s election last year.

And also on the ballot today are a series of interesting primary battles in battles for state Senate and Assembly seats and mayor’s offices in some key New Jersey cities.

Follow Observer’s New Jersey politics team as we update this live blog throughout the day with comprehensive blow-by-blow coverage of the elections.

And if you haven’t voted yet, here’s a quick guide of all the basics.

