Here’s Why These Manolo Blahnik Boots Are Worth $5,700

Let’s just state the obvious here: Manolo Blahnik is not known for creating understated shoe designs. Consider the fact that the designer made the gold shoes worn by Bianca Jagger for her 30th birthday at Studio 54 and how he whipped up a pair of denim thigh-high boots in collaboration with Rihanna.

So of course the shoe professional did not hold back when he was tasked with collaborating with the world’s top manufacturer of Bohemian crystal, Preciosa. In his sketch, Blahnik refers to this design as “The Shoe for Prague,” and it definitely lives up to that regal title.

This fuchsia boot is smothered in pink pom-poms, in between which hang 100 mini crystal drops made by Preciosa, similar to those that adorn chandeliers. Though these kicks are worth $5,700, they won’t be available to purchase; they were whipped up by Blahnik to celebrate the arrival of the famed designer’s exhibit, The Art of Shoes, in Prague. Set to open on Friday, August 1 at Museum Kampa, this roving show is being considered one of the most extensive displays of his creations to date. Plus, Blahnik’s father hails from the Czech Republic, so the designer holds deep ties to the European country.

These incredible stilettos will, however, be on display at the Preciosa flagship, located in Old Town Prague, through November. And for those customers who do want to get their hands on a pair of super special shoes from the designer, pop by the store to place a special order of the 20 limited edition Hangisi pumps, crafted out of handmade Czech lace and, of course, Preciosa crystals.

For footwear connoisseurs, these stilettos will surely be a collector’s items, or at least the best pair of shoes at the next gala.