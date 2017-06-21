Let Brooklyn Decker Choose Your First-Date Outfit

Brooklyn Decker wants to help you date: Andy Roddick’s wife is here to help you find a husband. The actress and model behind Finery, a wardrobe organizing system similar to Cher’s Clueless closet, joined forced with Match.com to give advice on the perfect little black dress for a first date. Now, instead of texting your friends a million photos, you can simply upload a picture of your look and immediately receive anonymous feedback from fellow singles. Or, if you happen to be in a relationship, you can provide feedback on the available outfit options. via Match

Spin with the stars: The Monster Cycle at Limelight is celebrating Pride Week with a RuPaul Drag Race ride at 8 p.m. this Friday. The special edition spin class will be hosted by New York drag queen Ruby Fox. Find glitter that won’t melt off and prepare to ride. via The Monster Cycle

Try new fitness classes for free: Head to the Seaport District for free workout classes every Monday and Tuesday after work, as part of a brand new wellness initiative. There’s everything from Zumba to BollyX Dance, which is convenient because there are otherwise limited offerings so close to the Staten Island Ferry. via The Seaport District

Meditate in France: If you don’t want to go on a true wellness retreat because they involve a bit too much green juice, try the latest experimental music festival, replete with yoga and meditation. The three day party, in Castelnaud-la-Chapelle, will also offer healing workshops, alongside their ambient and visual artists. via Intrinsic