Minecraft Creator Tells Women on Twitter ‘Act Like a Cunt, Get Called a Cunt’

It wasn’t just another Twitter troll who called Zoe Quinn a “cunt” on Twitter this week. It was Markus “Notch” Persson, who sold Minecraft to Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014. What’s worse, this behavior is nothing new for the brogrammer.

The ongoing social media harassment of female video game developers known as GamerGate has been a constant presence in the tech world since 2014—just this week, male developer Tim Soret apologized for his role in GamerGate.

But while Soret is seemingly contrite, other developers have continued trolling unabated. This week Persson in particular has felt Twitter’s wrath, raising questions about the website’s policing of offensive content. Not that Persson himself seems to care.

Persson, who owns a $70 million home in Beverly Hills, is best known for creating the sandbox video game Minecraft. But he’s also a Twitter troll who’s referred to feminism as a “social disease.”

Persson’s rhetoric was mostly confined to the dark corners of Twitter until last weekend, when this tweet from Quinn, a female developer and one of the main targets of GamerGate, set him off:

Just fyi I am 100% for never letting it go when a developer participated in GamerGate (unless someone actually made amends but no one has) — namechanging cunt (@UnburntWitch) June 11, 2017

This may not seem like a particularly controversial take, but a screenshot of the tweet from gaming journalist Brad Glasgow made Persson very angry:

What a fucking cunt — Notch (@notch) June 12, 2017

Not surprisingly, Quinn got wind of this response and tweeted out her take on it. She also changed her Twitter profile name to “namechanging cunt”:

God I love making video games. pic.twitter.com/eOBFnkgU6Q — namechanging cunt (@UnburntWitch) June 12, 2017

Persson then responded, once again using the derogatory term for female anatomy:

Stop changing your name. I had no idea it was you. Act like a cunt, get called a cunt. You were doing so well for a while there. — Notch (@notch) June 12, 2017

Yesterday Persson doubled down on his c-word power trip:

Good morning, cunts! — Notch (@notch) June 12, 2017

Anyone who tried to show Persson the error of his ways just ended up getting insulted themselves:

Sure thing, feminist. — Notch (@notch) June 12, 2017

Female tech reporters also called Persson out, to no avail:

Just fyi I am 100% for never letting it go when the creator of Minecraft calls a female developer a cunt (no exceptions) pic.twitter.com/BuSM3IKUSp — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) June 12, 2017

Throwing grenades at women from Scrooge McDuck’s money bin doesn’t make you a rebel it makes you the most boring asshole in history — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) June 12, 2017

The most ironic, sad part of the story is that while Persson wasn’t blocked or otherwise silenced by Twitter admins, people who criticized him were. One user was shadow banned from the site for 12 hours because he called Persson an asshole, which apparently counts as “potentially abusive behavior” on Twitter :

I got shadow banned for calling him an a-hole pic.twitter.com/mBIvzXIO5T — Spencer L. (@redneptonic) June 12, 2017

love this website https://t.co/FHm9Upht34 — namechanging cunt (@UnburntWitch) June 12, 2017

We’ll update this post if Quinn or Persson comment further.

