Kendall Jenner Isn’t the First Model To Start Designing Jewelry

Kendall Jenner clearly knows how to dress up and dress down her jewelry. Take, for example, the Lorraine Schwartz statement choker, made entirely of diamonds, that she’s worn with both a Vivienne Westwood gown on the red carpet and in a silver sequin bra for Bumble’s Coachella party.

But the model doesn’t exclusively accessorize with statement pieces. She’s been seen pairing simple, glamorous studs and hoops with jeans and a t-shirt. Her sophisticated yet fun aesthetic and her wide variety of personal style choices, especially when it comes to jewelry, makes her the perfect new collaborator for the jewelry brand, Ippolita.

According to designer Ippolita Rostagno, Jenner has a “wonderful fashion sense and an enviable ease about her.” Rostagno designs jewelry that “comes from a place of art and personal expression,” which makes Jenner an ideal partner for this collab.

The model’s unique and versatile style will bring a fresh point of view to the brand, while continuing to support Ippolita’s philosophy: “cool enough to covet, classic enough to keep.”

But Jenner isn’t the first model to try her hand at jewelry design. She’s following in the footsteps of Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Erin Wasson, and Magdalena Frackowiak. Below, see how each model translated their aesthetic into diamond earrings or golden chains.

Bella Hadid

++ A post shared by CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA (@chromeheartsxbella) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:01am PST

Bella Hadid’s eclectic style worked perfectly for a collaboration with Chrome Hearts, known for edgy silver baubles. Her collection, Chrome Hearts X Bella, which features pieces from chokers to pink fur purses, launched during Paris Fashion Week, this past March.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss’s jewelry collaboration with friend and designer, Ara Vartanian, launched in May, but only for a limited time. The collection was inspired by English legends, and with medieval symbols and rich stones, they produced vintage looking pieces that maintained a rock n’ roll aesthetic.

Erin Wasson

Pearl necklace. The Gliding Lock in silver. A post shared by WASSON (@wassonfine) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Erin Wasson embodied her effortless yet confident style in her jewelry line, Wasson Fine. With a previously successful costume jewelry line, Low Luv, Wasson focused more on everyday pieces for her newest collection, creating fine yet wearable jewelry in gold, silver and pearl.

Magdalena Frackowiak

Highlights of the Collection I – Vogue Spain / Photographer : Alvaro Beamud Cortes / Stylist : Marina Gallo A post shared by Magdalena Frackowiak Jewelry (@magdalenafrackowiakjewelry) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Magdalena Frackowiak’s hand-crafted jewelry collection, made exclusively in her home country of Poland, celebrates “the sensuality and elegance of women,” as seen on her site. With one-of-a-kind pieces, she has created simple yet elegant items that are structurally unique with their fresh, geometric shapes.