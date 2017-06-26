Uplifting Moments: Candid Photographs From NYC Pride 2017













If you find yourself wondering why everything seems to be in rainbow vision, look no further than New York City’s annual Pride March. Though the entire month of June is LGBT Pride Month nationwide, the city where the Stonewall riots occurred nearly 50 years ago is known for its extraordinary celebration of Pride.

All of the usual elements were present, but the parade also had a political tone, with signs protesting the current administration intermingled with the familiar floats and abundance of dancing parade goers.

Events took place all weekend, but Sunday’s Pride March was the cherry on top. Thousands flocked to the multi-mile celebration of the LGBT community, leaving a trail of glitter in the streets.