Uplifting Moments: Candid Photographs From NYC Pride 2017

By 06/26/17 10:32am
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Slideshow | List
- / 13

If you find yourself wondering why everything seems to be in rainbow vision, look no further than New York City’s annual Pride March. Though the entire month of June is LGBT Pride Month nationwide, the city where the Stonewall riots occurred nearly 50 years ago is known for its extraordinary celebration of Pride.

All of the usual elements were present, but the parade also had a political tone, with signs protesting the current administration intermingled with the familiar floats and abundance of dancing parade goers.

Events took place all weekend, but Sunday’s Pride March was the cherry on top. Thousands flocked to the multi-mile celebration of the LGBT community, leaving a trail of glitter in the streets.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page