NJ Politics Digest: Comey’s Dad Also Calls Trump a Liar

J. Brien Comey, an Allendale resident, watched his son, the former FBI director, Jim Comey, deliver gripping testimony before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and, like his son, minced no words in an interview with The Record.

Gov. Chris Christie defended the president, while Sen. Cory Booker said Comey’s testimony establishes a foundation to level an obstruction of justice charge against Trump.

Quote of the Day: “Trump is a liar.” – J. Brien Comey

In Comey’s hometown, a mix of emotions as ex-FBI chief testifies

Ed O’Connell, a contractor and loyal Republican, dropped by the Allendale Bar and Grill just before noon on Thursday to check on one of his town’s favorite sons.

Mike Kelly, The Record Read more

When Christie Stashed His Bridgegate Cell Phone With FBI Nominee

Although Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the FBI, wasn’t the most high-profile Bridgegate lawyer, he emerged as a public figure just after the public learned that a key piece of possible evidence — Gov. Chris Christie’s personal cellphone — would be forever kept from public view.

Matt Katz, WNYC Read more

Chris Christie campaigning for Kim Guadagno? She says maybe

With Gov. Chris Christie’s approval rating at a historic low, Kim Guadagno spent much of her own campaign for governor distancing herself from her boss of the last 7 /2 years.

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

Christie declined invite to Guadagno’s victory party: ‘It’s her campaign’

Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday that he declined an invitation to Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s primary election victory party because he thought it wasn’t in her best interest for him to be there.

Katherine Landergan, Politico Read more

New nominees spin fantasy in pursuit of governor’s office

Kim Guadagno stepped across the lawn of a suburban Evesham Township house Wednesday morning and literally onto the general election campaign trail.

Charles Stile, The Record Read more

Christie: All gas-tax supporters won their primaries Tuesday

Gov. Chris Christie’s tour of road construction that’s being paid for through the expanded Transportation Trust Fund included a new wrinkle Thursday – noting no lawmakers who voted to hike New Jersey’s gas tax lost their primaries Tuesday.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5 Read more

N.J. colleges and universities sign pledge supporting Paris Climate Accord

New Jersey colleges and universities are standing together to fight climate change, promising “we are still in.”

NJ.com Read more

Assembly Unanimously Passes Student Debt Reform Bill Package

The New Jersey Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved two bills aimed at making student loans more affordable and curbing student debt, part of a recent push by legislators to reform the state’s student loan program.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Requiring improvements to N.J. drinking water systems now up to Christie

It’s up to Gov. Chris Christie to decide whether water companies in New Jersey ought to comply with more rigorous standards to replace antiquated pipes and protect against cyberattacks.

Susan K. Livio, NJ.com Read more

Parents in NJ ‘blackface’ controversy: Don’t use our child as racist poster child

The parents of a white middle school student who’s black paint-covered face created a stir this month say school officials threw their son under the bus in order to quell the public outcry.

Sergio Bichao, NJ101.5 Read more

It’s done! New Goethals Bridge opens this weekend. Here are the details.

The narrow, bumpy ride over the 89-year-old Goethals bridge between New Jersey and Staten Island will be history after Friday night.

NJ.com Read more

State Board Poised to End Control of Jersey City Schools, Newark May Follow

The state Board of Education has seen no shortage of political drama these past few months — and still faces some weighty policy decisions.

John Mooney, NJSpotlight Read more

Grenier ‘Not a Union Guy,’ His Former Local Says

Senate President Steve Sweeney on Thursday got support from IBEW Local 94, the electrical workers union where his Republican opponent, Fran Grenier, was a member for a decade.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Prieto Hires Matzen to Lead DACC

Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto picked Mark Matzen to lead the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee on Thursday, bringing in an experienced party hand after the previous director, Michael Muller, quit amid a battle for the speakership.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

NJ Legislature Takes Aim at Realistic Toy Guns

In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was playing with BB gun in an Cleveland, Ohio park when he was shot dead by a police officer who mistook his toy gun for a real firearm. On Thursday, the Assembly took a step toward ensuring that the same fate does not befall children in New Jersey when they voted to advance legislation that would ban the sale of realistic toy guns in the state.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more