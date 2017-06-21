NJ Politics Digest: Democrats Hold Emergency Budget Meeting

It’s that time of year when all the budget negotiations begin to happen in warp speed before the July 1 deadline. As first reported by Observer, Gov. Chris Christie met on Tuesday afternoon with Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Senate President Steve Sweeney.

But no deal was reached. And Prieto called an emergency caucus meeting of Assembly Democrats for 10 a.m. today to follow up on Christie’s sticking points with the budget. Prieto and Sweeney want to provide $125 million in school funding above what Christie has proposed, and redistribute $46 million among some districts, but Christie has said he has concerns with their agreement.

We won’t have to wait long to see what the final spending plan for fiscal 2018 will look like, and the Assembly caucus meeting should provide a good read on where the budget is likely to end up.

Christie was also less than politic when asked to give his assessment of the state GOP’s new chairman, resorting to a Jersey version of damning with faint praise.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t know Michael Lavery, so I couldn’t tell you.” – Gov. Chris Christie on the new chairman of the state Republican Party.

Will N.J. lose $600M in federal transit funds by missing a deadline?

New Jersey could lose $600 million in federal transit funds if it doesn’t meet a federal deadline for setting up a rail safety oversight program.

Christie Questions ‘Unfair’ Parts of Democrats’ School Funding Deal

Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that parts of a Democratic school funding proposal are “discouraging and unfair” as he prepares to negotiate with lawmakers this week over next year’s state budget.

How hard is it to get medical marijuana in N.J.? Ask the law’s sponsor

Midway through a five-hour hearing on legalizing marijuana Monday, Sen. Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) made a surprising admission.

Hoboken Mayor Zimmer Won’t Pursue Re-election, Endorses Bhalla

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer will not pursue re-election to the office she has held since 2009. During a Tuesday morning press conference outside city hall, Zimmer endorsed Council President Ravi Bhalla for the job.

Christie Throws Shade at New State GOP Chairman

Gov. Chris Christie weighed in for the first time on the new chairman of the state Republican Party, and his assessment on Tuesday was less than flattering.

Airbnb bill heads to governor’s desk; to provide millions in tax revenues to municipalities

A bill that would standardize taxes paid by those staying in short-term residential accommodations such as Airbnb was approved by the state Senate Monday and is heading to Gov. Chris Christie’s desk.

Jacob Weighing Another Run at Lance

Peter Jacob, the Democrat who lost to Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7) last year, is weighing another run for Congress in the 2018 midterms.

From Tragic Death a Law to Safeguard People with Developmental Disabilities

After nearly five years of citizen advocacy and legislative review, New Jersey is one step away from mandating greater state oversight and transparency at myriad independent programs that serve tens of thousands of adults with serious developmental disabilities.

Murray confirmed as judge, state’s busiest prosecutor’s office gets new head

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray will become a superior court judge, leaving a vacancy in the prosecutor’s office that officials say will be filled by her second in command.

State Supreme Court: Agencies must provide info extracted from documents

A State Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday clarified the obligations of government agencies to provide information kept in electronic databases even when some work is required to extract it from a larger public document.

A Small Town That Wants More Attention From Trenton

Among the six thousand residents of Paulsboro, many feel neglected by politicians in Trenton. They hope that will change when a new governor is elected next November.

New Jersey’s juvenile prisons have failed, and 2 should close, group says

Exactly 150 years after the New Jersey Training School for Boys opened its doors, a rally outside the prison will call for its closure, suggesting youth incarceration in New Jersey has not succeeded at rehabilitating the young minds that go through the system.

At the U.S. Supreme Court, a Haddonfield lawyer’s free speech argument carries the day

A team led by Haddonfield lawyer John C. Connell has won a major free speech victory on behalf of an Asian-American rock band called The Slants — and for the rest of us, too.

Wayne councilman again says he will not resign

When the Township Council reconvenes Wednesday night, it will still have a full slate, as Councilman Richard Jasterzbski reiterated that he will not step down, even though seven of eight colleagues have asked for his resignation after vulgar comments he made that were recorded by multiple cellphones earlier this month.

Millburn school district reacts to blackface incident

School officials are being low-keyed in their response to reports of a child posing in blackface during a school “wax museum” program.

