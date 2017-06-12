NJ Politics Digest: MacArthur Cashes In on Trump Connection

A fundraiser for Rep. Tom MacArthur at President Trump’s New Jersey golf club on Sunday generated $800,000, not bad for a congressman who will need plenty of resources to survive the 2018 midterms.

In a Christie-like move, Phil Murphy spent Primary Day with a reporter from the New York Times in tow and apparently groused that the news media has “an obsession” with his 23-year stint at Goldman Sachs (as if there were much else to talk about on his resume).

Quote of the Day: “All that ideology is well and good, but Lyndon Johnson got stuff done.” – Phil Murphy

Trump fundraiser for NJ congressman nets more than $800,000

President Donald Trump raised more than $800,000 at a closed fundraiser Sunday for a Republican New Jersey congressman who helped broker an agreement to pass a bill to dismantle the national health care law.

Ken Thomas and Michael Catalini, Associated Press Read more

Primary Turnout a Good Omen for NJ Dems; Republicans Underwhelm

Many predicted a low turnout for the New Jersey gubernatorial primary, with the race receiving little national attention and polls showing voters with scant knowledge of the candidates. But Democrats exceeded expectations on Tuesday. Republicans did not.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Guadagno picks Steinhardt to lead Republican State Committee

Doug Steinhardt, the Warren County Republican chairman and an attorney at a politically-connected New Jersey law firm, is GOP gubernatorial nominee Kim Guadagno’s choice to lead the Republican State Committee, POLITICO New Jersey has learned.

Matt Friedman, Politico Read more

As Democrats Regroup, Spotlight Turns to New Jersey Governor’s Race

The door cracked open slightly, about as far as the chain lock allowed, and Philip D. Murphy hunched over to peer inside.

Nick Corasaniti, New York Times Read more

Is the political makeup of the N.J. Legislature set to shift?

At least one thing is certain about the New Jersey Legislature when it comes to November’s elections: The body of representatives who craft the Garden State’s laws will soon be filled with new faces.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com Read more

School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on clothing they wore.

Associated Press Read more

At Trump National, the president is just a good neighbor

On the property where Boy Scouts once held camporees and DeLorean raised a cattle herd, President Trump will be spending weekends at “Camp David North.”

Mike Deak, Daily Record Read more

Atlantic City Stabilizes After State Takeover, But Unhappiness Remains

One year after New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie moved to seize control of this cash-strapped coastal city, property taxes are down and municipal bankruptcy no longer poses an immediate threat.

Kate King, Wall Street Journal Read more

2 N.J. lawmakers push Trump to get tough on Russia

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is joining Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. in an attempt to prevent President Donald Trump from reopening two Russian recreational compounds.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com Read more

Could gridlock get Gottheimer a seat at the table on taxes and infrastructure?

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is a newbie in the minority party in Congress, so he could be expected to play a low-key role for a while.

Herb Jackson, The Record Read more

N.J. Republicans vote to kill regulations on banks that made $1B in campaign donations

The financial industry last year made more than $1 billion in campaign contributions.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com Read more

America Was ‘Not Normal’ Long Before Donald Trump Got Elected, Cory Booker Says

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker used his address to a Manhattan audience today to push back on the popular anti-President Donald Trump slogan “this is not normal”—asserting that the lack of federal gun control laws and the phenomenon of mass incarceration have made the United States an outlier in the industrialized world for decades.

Will Bredderman, Observer Read more

N.J. home-based day care providers must undergo background checks

Registered daycare providers who work from their homes will have to undergo criminal background checks under a bill Gov. Chris Christie signed into law Friday.

Susan K. Livio, NJ.com Read more

Winners and Losers: Guadagno vs. Murphy

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy claimed victory in the gubernatorial primaries, and one lesson from both candidates is that persistence pays off.

Observer Staff Read more

Christie signs law to shorten MVC lines

For anyone who’s ever been exasperated by the long lines at MVC offices to renew a driver’s license or ID card, some measure of relief is on the way.

Nicholas Pugliese, The Record Read more

NJ Election Commission Reports Dip in Candidate Compliance

The 2017 New Jersey primary saw 86 percent of legislative candidates file personal financial disclosure reports, a figure lower than the three previous election years, the state Election Law Enforcement Commission said on Friday.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

State’s high court to hear constitutionality of Morris County’s grants to churches

The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear a direct appeal by the Morris County freeholders on whether its 14-year, voter-approved practice of awarding historic preservation grants to churches is constitutional.

Peggy Wright, Daily Record Read more

Camden nonprofit administrator pleads guilty to embezzling

Maria Tavera, an administrator at a nonprofit community health center in Camden, pleaded guilty Friday to embezzling. She is the third official at the nonprofit to plead guilty in the last month to embezzling or defrauding the center.

Michael Burke, Inquirer Read more

Corrado win does little to unify North Jersey Republicans

Kristin Corrado’s primary victory on Tuesday has done little to unify the fractured Republicans in Bergen and Passaic counties, and her win has led to calls for the resignation of party leaders in both counties.

Steve Janoski, The Record Read more

When N.J. political running mates are bitter enemies

It wouldn’t be the first time running mates became bitter enemies.

But two elected councilmen in Willingboro have taken a vendetta to a new level.

Jan Hefler, Inquirer Read more

New Jersey immigrant soldiers’ path to citizenship stalled

As a boy in South Korea, Se Hoon Kim was taught that his country’s freedom was made possible through the sacrifices made by U.S. servicemen who fought in the Korean War.

Monsy Alvarado, The Record Read more

In Shore rite of summer, town tries to add fee, then backs down

Jacqueline L. Urgo, Inquirer Read more

Hotel’s shutdown shows the folly of Gov. Christie’s ‘economic development’ ruse

The people who run our state – whether Republican or Democratic – have an amazing talent for backing projects that are doomed from the start.

Paul Mulshine, NJ.com Read more

Editorial: Trump and MacArthur: Perfect together

President Donald Trump is teeing-up a fundraiser for Tom MacArthur at his Bedminster golf club today. Want to hang out with them? That will be up to $100,000, depending on how close you get.

Star-Ledger Read more

Op-ed: Bridgegate Lives!

When President Trump nominated Christopher Wray on Wednesday to lead the F.B.I., it appeared that Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey had finally made an imprint on an administration he was supposed to have helped shape all along.

Matt Katz and Andrea Bernstein, New York Times Read more

Who trusts Christie not to scrimp on the mentally ill?

The Christie administration has been trying to cut costs in the treatment of people with serious mental illnesses, and while our state could certainly use the savings, the risk is obvious. We need to make sure this doesn’t hurt actual care.

Star-Ledger Read more