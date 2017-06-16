NJ Politics Digest: School Funding’s Out for the Summer

The Democrats’ new school funding plan hasn’t gotten the smoothest of rollouts, with Gov. Chris Christie sounding a skeptical note, lawmakers crying foul over towns that would lose out on funding and Senate President Steve Sweeney saying he would pay for it with a millionaire’s tax that Christie would never sign and that a new governor might not appreciate having to sign with Sweeney deciding in advance how to spend the money.

Meanwhile, new figures show New Jersey lost 13,000 jobs during May. And days after Bergen County GOP Chairman Paul DiGaetano said he wanted to unify the party after a mudslinging primary for the Senate seat in the 40th District, it turns out his plans for unity include a lawsuit against one of his foes, Sen. Kevin O’Toole, who accused DiGaetano of threatening to kill him.

Quote of the Day: “I’m not going to give him a budget blindly and not know what’s going to come out of it.” – Senate President Steve Sweeney

Christie Concerned About Democrats’ School Funding Deal

Gov. Chris Christie is willing to consider a school funding deal struck by Democratic lawmakers but “he has concerns about fairness,” his spokesman said Thursday in a brief statement.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Who wins or loses in NJ school-funding compromise? Find out here

If the school-funding compromise struck by Democratic legislative leaders gets enacted, 379 districts would share $146 million in additional aid for the school year that starts in September but 126 others would lose $46 million.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5 Read more

Sources: Port Authority to suspend search for new CEO

On Thursday, as the search enters its third year, Degnan is expected to tell the Port Authority board that he is suspending the search for a chief executive, according to two knowledgeable sources.

Dana Rubinstein, Politico Read more

NJ Democratic strategist creates Hunt Republicans hashtag after shootings

Rahway resident Jim Devine, a self-described “masterful Democratic Party campaign strategist,” created new #HuntRepublicans and #HuntRepublicanCongressmen Twitter hashtags after the shootings of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, and three others.

Gannett Read more

Public worker unions not sold on Christie’s lottery-pension fix

Representatives for two public labor unions said Thursday they’re skeptical of or downright opposed to Gov. Chris Christie’s proposal to use lottery proceeds to prop up the government worker pension fund.

Samantha Marcus, NJ.com Read more

New Jersey lost 13,000 jobs in May

New Jersey lost employers cut 14,000 private-sector jobs in May as the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

Samantha Marcus, NJ.com Read more

Former dominatrix fights to keep job as sheriff’s officer

Should a former dominatrix who appeared in bondage movies for pay be allowed to work as a Hudson County sheriff’s officer?

Michaelangelo Conte, NJ.com Read more

Bergen GOP chairman sues O’Toole over death-threat claims

Even in the rough-and-tumble world of New Jersey politics, it was a claim that gave pause to many: Outgoing state Sen. Kevin O’Toole, asked about an odd rumor, said a rival once threatened to kill him.

Ryan Hutchins, Politico Read more

Murpy Calls For Permanent Ban on Fracking in Delaware Basin

In an announcement with significant implications, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy yesterday called for a permanent ban on fracking within the Delaware River Basin.

Tom Johnson, NJSpotlight Read more

Atlantic City’s female leaders, and 2,421 signatures, demand say in any water sale

Standing before the all-male City Council with the state’s overseer, Timothy Cunningham, to their left, the three female leaders from the Bungalow Park, Chelsea Heights, and Venice Park sections of Atlantic City made their intentions crystal clear.

Amy S. Rosenberg, Inquirer Read more

Rutgers appoints new leader for Board of Governors

A retired biotech industry entrepreneur will be the new leader of Rutgers University’s governing board.

Adam Clark, NJ.com Read more

American Dream Deferred: Goldman Delays Pricing of Mall Bonds

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. delayed its sale of the American Dream.

The investment bank pushed off the planned pricing of $1.1 billion of unrated municipal bonds to finance the long-stalled shopping and entertainment center in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Manhattan, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg News Read more

Menendez seeks D.C. museum to highlight Hispanic Americans

With Smithsonian museums for African Americans and Native Americans now in place, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez said the story of Hispanic Americans also deserves to be told in its own facility.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com Read more

Editorial: Immigrant recruits stuck in limbo

The history of new immigrants serving with distinction in the U.S. Armed Forces is a long one. Scores of people who have come to these shores have immediately felt the need to “give back,” and no other way of showing that measure of devotion comes through quite so sharply, so emphatically, as wearing the nation’s uniform and serving under this nation’s flag, its constitution and its institutions.

The Record Read more