NJ Politics Digest: The Polls Are Open

The primary polls have just opened across New Jersey, and residents have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots in races from the governorship on down.

How New Jersey will react to the President Trump’s move to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord is just one of the decisions the new governor will make. But some state politicians aren’t waiting for the election to set a course for the state.

Quote of the Day: “If elected governor I promise not to wear tight white baseball pants on TV.” – Assemblyman John Wisniewski

What You Need to Know About Tuesday’s NJ Primaries

Voters will be able to cast ballots from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide on Tuesday in the primary elections. There’s a lot on the line this year, with the governorship and all 120 seats in the Legislature up for election, as well as down-ballot contests at the county and local levels.

Murphy, Wisniewski Would Honor Paris Accord

Three Democratic candidates for governor have pledged that, if elected, New Jersey will keep following the requirements of the Paris climate accord regardless of President Trump’s decision last week to withdraw the United States from the international pact.

N.J. high court says gun amnesty law isn’t a get out of jail free card

A Pennsylvania man who was found in illegal possession of a firearm and later argued a New Jersey gun amnesty law inoculated him against charges had his conviction and prison sentence reinstated by the state Supreme Court on Monday.

Wildstein sentencing in Bridgegate scandal is postponed

The sentencing next week of David Wildstein, a key figure in the Bridgegate scandal, has been postponed until next month.

After latest UK terror attack, NJ cops say stay vigilant and prepared

New Jersey law enforcement is watching events in England following Saturday’s terrorist attacks in London, but State Police stressed that the best way to prevent tragedy is to say something if you see something.

Health Care Labor Leader Endorses Sweeney

Senate President Steve Sweeney rolled out an endorsement from a leading health care labor official on Monday, days after New Jersey’s largest teachers union formally backed his Republican challenger in the November election.

Immigration arrests at N.J. courthouses having a ‘chilling effect,’ attorneys say

At state and municipal courthouses around New Jersey, arrests by federal officials of immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally have increased in recent months and are having a “chilling effect” on the willingness of domestic violence victims and others to interact with authorities, attorneys and advocates told lawmakers Monday.

Booker, Gottheimer pitch grant program to get lead out of school water

Sen. Cory Booker and Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced on Monday morning new legislation that would use federal dollars to reimburse schools for the costs of testing their drinking water for lead.

The 20 towns where cop salaries have risen the most this decade

New Jersey municipal cops now earn about 16 percent more than they did seven years ago, public employee salary data shows.

Wayne councilman asked to resign following heated argument

A Passaic County Regular Republican Organization employee lodged a harassment complaint against a township councilman following a heated argument about campaign signs. The argument was recorded on multiple cellphones.

Mercer Democrats mourn loss of longtime party leader

Eileen P. Thornton, the current president of the Hamilton Democratic Club, and a former township councilwoman, passed away on Friday, June 2. She was 75.

Editorial: NJ Transit needs to step up now

In about a month, much-needed repair work begins inside Penn Station in Manhattan. It will last through August. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called it the “summer of agony.” Both Cuomo and Governor Christie have laid blame at Amtrak’s door. That is not entirely fair. But it’s too late for blame. And it’s getting late for NJ Transit to go public with detailed plans of how to get New Jersey commuters to and from New York.

Editorial: N.J. should track what happens when an ambulance is called

A trio of state legislators wants to get a better handle on how New Jersey’s first responders are responding to medical emergencies, including instances when residents are suffering from opioid overdoses.

