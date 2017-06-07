NJ Politics Digest: The Race to Replace Christie

There were no upsets in Tuesday’s primaries, as Republican voters chose Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Democrats chose Phil Murphy in the race to replace Gov. Chris Christie.

Will there be an upset in November, when Democrats are favored to take back the governor’s office?

Quote of the Day: “We are better than Donald Trump and we are better than Chris Christie.” – Phil Murphy, previewing the next few months.

Phil Murphy Wins the Democratic Nomination

Phil Murphy won the Democratic Party’s nomination for New Jersey governor on Tuesday night, capping a methodical brick-by-brick effort spanning several years in which he hired some of the state’s top political talent, locked up every major endorsement, and spent millions from his personal fortune built up over 23 years at Goldman Sachs.

Kim Guadagno Wins GOP Nod to Succeed Christie

Republican voters have spoken and Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will be on the November ballot as her party’s nominee for New Jersey governor after withstanding a tough challenge from Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Live Blog: New Jersey Votes in Gubernatorial Primaries

The long wait is over. The debates are done. The chips are falling where they may.

Uncle Ray rides away

In a back room at an old Italian restaurant here on Tuesday night, just a few miles from where his political career began 40 years ago, State Sen. Ray Lesniak, for the first time in a long time, didn’t know what his next move would be.

Live results: N.J. Senate and Assembly primary elections 2017

Contested Senate elections took place in eight legislative districts: the 12th, 13th, 14th, 17th, 24th, 35th, 37th and 40th.

There were contested Assembly races in 15 legislative districts: the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 31st, 37th and 40th.

N.J. primary election 2017: Results of state, local, county races

Voters across the state went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary for candidates trying to succeed Gov. Chris Christie, the Republican incumbent who will be stepping down after two terms.

Voters also went to the polls to choose state Legislative candidates, although in most of the state’s 40 districts Senate and Assembly candidates ran uncontested.

In governor’s race, insurgent mood is no match for the machine

In many ways, Tuesday’s outcome was pretty much set months ago, when Murphy collected the endorsements of all 21 Democratic county committees and Guadagno collected 10, including four with the largest populations of Republican voters.

Moran coasts to victory in Camden’s mayoral race

Francisco “Frank” Moran, a longtime Camden councilman and lifelong city resident, was elected by a wide margin in the city’s mayoral primary election Tuesday.

Gilliam takes Atlantic City mayor’s race on mail-in ballots

Atlantic City Council president Marty Small won the vote for Democratic mayoral candidate Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough. Opponent Frank Gilliam had a commanding lead in the mail in ballots 694 to 209. Once again mail-in ballots, were the difference in Atlantic City.

Student who declined photo-op with Paul Ryan: We weren’t brainwashed

One of the students who turned down a chance to take a photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan said she made the decision on her own.

N.J. lawmaker seeks to protect minorities fleeing ISIS in House bill

Legislation sponsored by a New Jersey GOP congressman to protect minorities in the Middle East from attacks by the Islamic State passed the U.S. House by voice vote Tuesday.

NJ cop’s ‘extreme and crude’ urine joke not covered by free speech

A police officer who was suspended after sending a picture of him pretending to urinate while venting about ongoing labor negotiations had his suspension upheld by a state board.

Racial Disparity in Infant Mortality Remains Persistent Public Health Challenge

Babies of all races born in New Jersey die less frequently than in the past, and at a lower rate than in the nation at large.

Jersey City police SUVs at center of tug of war after police pursuit

The day after a six-mile police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue, the city demanded the police precincts involved return the brand-new police SUVs issued to them last week, The Jersey Journal has learned.

