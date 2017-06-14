NJ Politics Digest: Trump Calls MacArthur’s Health Care Bill ‘Mean’

The version of the American Health Care Act that passed the House of Representatives last month is too “mean” for President Trump, he said Tuesday. But that didn’t stop him from throwing a fundraiser for one of the lead authors, Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3), at the president’s golf club in Bedminster over the weekend.

As the clock ticks for gubernatorial candidates Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy to announce their picks for the lieutenant governor spot on their tickets, Observer’s Alyana Alfaro takes a look at some of the top candidates.

Guadagno was busy putting her house in order on Tuesday in a surprising series of events at a meeting of the Republican State Committee. And as Democrats in the Legislature fight over the speakership of the Assembly, Murphy has indicated he will not get involved. We’ll see.

Quote of the Day: “You’re desperate to try to get me to make news.” – Gov. Chris Christie to Craig Carton, refusing to discuss sex toys on WFAN.

At Last Minute, Guadagno Picks Gilmore’s Nephew for GOP Chair

Newly minted as the leader of the state Republican Party, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in an abrupt move scrapped her choice for party chairman, Doug Steinhardt, shortly before he was due to be installed on Tuesday.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Who Might Be New Jersey’s Next Lieutenant Governor?

Now that Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy have sewn up the major-party nominations for governor, the clock is ticking for them to select their running mates.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Christie says special prosecutors are ‘bad idea,’ cites Lewinsky scandal

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that “special prosecutors are generally a bad idea” because they go off on tangents — like the inquiry into President Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Ryan Hutchins, Politico Read more

Christie Ramping Up Sports Radio Appearances

WFAN host Craig Carton overslept the start of his shift on Tuesday. But there was no dead air. Gov. Chris Christie was ready to open the sports radio talk show as the clock struck 6 a.m.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Freeholder Bartlett Exploring Challenge to Frelinghuysen

Another potential Democratic challenger to Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen has emerged: Passaic County Freeholder John Bartlett.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Murphy steers clear of Assembly speaker fight

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy will not take a position on his party’s internal fight over who will lead the Assembly.

Matt Friedman, Politico Read more

Christie announces deal on expunging criminal records, toughening ‘ban the box’

Fulfilling a pledge he made in March to craft legislation that would give some former prison inmates a better opportunity at finding a job, Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday announced a bipartisan deal on legislation that would make it easier for criminal records to be expunged.

Matt Arco, NJ.com Read more

Guadagno, Murphy Kick Off General Election Race

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Democrat Phil Murphy on Tuesday circled each other up close for the first time since winning their gubernatorial primaries.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Police, Fire Salary Cap to Expire, Dems Block Debate on its Renewal

Local government leaders in New Jersey have for years credited a 2 percent limit on the raises that police officers and firefighters can win once their contract disputes are taken to binding arbitration for helping to contain the state’s highest-in-the-nation property tax bills.

John Reitmeyer, NJSpotlight Read more

Bill that would give towns control over jitney buses is OK’d by Assembly

A bill inspired by the death of a Jersey City boy, which would give municipalities more control over jitney bus operators, has been approved by the state Assembly.

The Jersey Journal Read more

Toms River Islamic school hearing set for Sept. 14

It’s back to the drawing board for plans to build an Islamic school and expanded mosque on Route 9.

Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press Read more

Activists Want 30 Affordable Housing Jobs For Local in Prime Jersey City Development

Fifteen years ago, the Honeywell Corporation (then known as Allied Chemical) promised to clean up a 100-acre site on the banks of the Hackensack River in Jersey City that had been contaminated with chromium.

NJTV News Read more

Osborne won’t seek re-election in Jersey City

Downtown Councilwoman Candice Osborne will not seek a second term in November, ending months of speculation about her political future and upending the Ward E council race five months before Election Day.

Terrence T. McDonald, The Jersey Journal Read more

Jersey City loses appeal of $1M judgment in reval case

Jersey City has lost its appeal in the breach-of-contract case filed by the real-estate appraisal firm hired in 2011 to perform the citywide revaluation Mayor Steve Fulop halted when he was elected four years ago.

Terrence T. McDonald, The Jersey Journal Read more

Op-ed: Power struggle starts early in Legislature

Maintaining their majorities in the Legislature assured, Democrats have turned their attention, political maneuvering and deal-making skills to the selection of leadership for the 2018 session.

Carl Golden Read more

EDITORIAL: No help in sight lifting NJ smog

New Jersey will continue choking on the smog generated in large part by other states thanks to the federal Environmental Protection Agency delaying for a year — at least — any type of crackdown on ozone polluters.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Suppressing free speech in schools doesn’t make America so great

A young artist who depicted President Trump as a pig-snouted mutant stroking an angry cat had his creation removed from the Morristown High School Arts & Design Show last week.

Star-Ledger Read more