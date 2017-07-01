NJ Shutdown Imminent Amid Horizon Deadlock

A shutdown of state government that would close state parks, courts and non-essential services beginning this holiday weekend is creeping closer by the minute as Democratic leaders in the Legislature continue to fight among themselves and with Gov. Chris Christie over the fate of New Jersey’s largest health insurance company.

The insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, has inflamed passions in the state house and divided Democrats unlike any other issue in nearly eight years of Christie rule.

At the center of the budget fight is a controversial bill that would allow the state to force Horizon, a not-for-profit insurance company with 3.8 million policyholders, to spend down some of the money in its $2.4 billion reserve fund on public health initiatives or on its subscribers. Without a Horizon bill, Christie says he will use his line-item veto to slice off $320 million that Democrats added to his budget proposal for fiscal 2018 — a threat that has sowed chaos and division among the legislative ranks, pitting Democrats against each other for days with no resolution in sight.

Christie says Horizon executives are greedy and must spend more on public health. And the Democratic-controlled state Senate has passed a bill to clamp down on the company. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto refuses to post it for a vote. He and opponents of the plan say that Horizon has come under an unprecedented siege by the government and that passing the bill would be a threat to public health at a time when Congress is discussing a rewrite of the Affordable Care Act and its expansion of Medicaid, which Christie accepted in 2013 and which has transformed the insurance landscape in New Jersey.

At 9 p.m. Friday, three hours before the deadline to enact a new state budget to keep the government open and funded, all sides remained at an impasse. A meeting earlier in the day between Christie and the top six legislative Democrats resolved nothing. And a vote on the Assembly floor on the $34.7 billion budget failed for the second day in a row to muster the 41 votes needed for passage.

“New Jersey state government absent something happening in the next eight hours is going to shut down,” Christie said at a news conference in his office in the afternoon, “and it will be because of Speaker Prieto.”

Christie has also asked for a bill to convert the $1 billion-a-year state lottery into an asset of the pension system, which appears safely on track for passage in both houses.

“I want to make it clear to the people of New Jersey: I’m ready to sign a budget, and quite frankly, I don’t care which budget comes to me,” Christie said, extending Democrats a choice: Give me the Horizon bill and the 73 line items you added to the budget — roughly $320 million for increased school aid and other programs such as cancer research, tuition assistance grants, recidivism, legal services for the poor and domestic violence prevention — are safe.

Don’t give me a Horizon bill, and I will use the line-item veto to reduce spending for many of your programs before I sign the budget into law.

“I’m ready to sign a budget by midnight tonight,” Christie said. “They send me a budget with Horizon and with the lottery, then these 73 spending items will stay. If they send me a budget without lottery and without Horizon, I will still sign a budget, but then many of these 73 items will go.”

The looming shutdown over a proposal to force a government intervention into one company as a condition of approving a new $34.7 billion budget represents Trenton at its most dramatic and bizarre.

The fight has at once galvanized the state’s machinery of county political bosses, business and labor groups, and think tanks and consumer advocacy organizations. But it has done so in a way that inverts the traditional relationships and power dynamics in Trenton.

The Republican governor — a self-described free-market fiscal conservative — is crusading against one not-for-profit company that insures nearly half the state’s residents, essentially seeking to subject Horizon to unique regulatory terms and dictate how they should spend their reserve fund for emergencies and disasters.

The Democratic Assembly speaker, Prieto, a party boss from wheeling-and-dealing Hudson County, is staring down Christie and fellow Democrats in the state Senate as Horizon’s biggest defender — an unlikely champion of corporate America basking in the support of all the business, labor and advocacy groups at work in the state house, all the editorial writers in the state, and conservative bloggers and opinion writers and tea party groups and Americans for Prosperity and the Wall Street Journal editorial board, and Steve Forbes and Donna Brazile.

“None of this should be tied to the budget,” Prieto said at a rally in the state house with hundreds of supporters who gave him a hero’s welcome after the meeting with Christie. “Nothing should be held hostage.”

Raising questions about the seriousness of the Horizon proposal, both Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney have indicated that the bill to clamp down on Horizon may be repealed by the next governor. Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee, and Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the Republican nominee, have called on lawmakers to stop the Horizon bill and pass a clean budget this week. And both Christie and Sweeney seemed somewhat unperturbed by the idea of enacting and then repealing the Horizon measure.

“Phil Murphy wants it repealed, it’ll be repealed,” Sweeney said Thursday evening at a news conference.

“I repealed a bunch of things that Jon Corzine did,” Christie said Friday. “I can’t worry about that.”

Bill Castner, a top Horizon executive and former executive director of the Assembly Democratic majority office, who has drawn Christie’s ire and that of several powerful Democrats this year, says the thought of enacting and then repealing the bill was dangerously cavalier.

“You know, that’s a really cavalier way of looking at the type of radical impact this would have,” Castner told NJTV on Thursday. “The legislation would say we’re the insurer of last resort. We almost went bankrupt in 1992 when we last had that designation. The legislation would expand our obligations to not only our own policyholders, but to our competitors’ policyholders which would create economic harm.”

Most provisions of the Horizon bill, including the parts affecting its $2.4 billion reserve, would not kick in until February. But one key provision to make the company New Jersey’s insurer of last resort once again — which would force it to take on all consumers who could not otherwise afford health care — would take effect right away. And Horizon executives said it would drive up costs for its current consumers, since the company would have to find money somewhere to cover “last resort” consumers, and the surplus would be in line for a haircut.

Raising questions on the other side of the balance, as first reported by Observer on Friday, before he emerged as Horizon’s biggest champion in the Legislature, Prieto agreed to co-sponsor a bill in 2006 that would have raided the company’s surplus to fund charity care reimbursements to New Jersey hospitals.

“I can’t say that I am stunned by hypocrisy in Trenton, but it is outrageous,” Christie said at his news conference Friday. “So I don’t think we can assume any longer that the speaker’s reticence to do this has anything to do with principle.”

Prieto said “things change and things evolve” when asked about that bill.

“That was over a decade ago,” Prieto said, and Congress at that time was not discussing a sea change that could gut funding for Medicaid, which could have wide consequences for the health care market in New Jersey. “Five hundred thousand residents that have gotten coverage from the Medicaid expansion — that goes away. So how do we cover those people? Times are different.”

There were signs that Christie, Prieto and Sweeney might agree to move a different bill “in the public interest” instead of the Horizon plan to avert a shutdown Friday. But after caucus discussions in the late afternoon, no alternative plan surfaced. And the budget failed to get the needed 41 votes in the Assembly even as Prieto kept the bill up more than an hour and announced to the news media that he would keep the vote going indefinitely.

The meeting at Christie’s office included Prieto, Sweeney (D-Gloucester), Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen), Senate Budget Chairman Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), Assembly Budget Chairman Gary Schaer (D-Passaic) and Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden). It was fruitless.

“I’m really sorry that people’s egos here are getting in the way of the public,” Sweeney said shortly after 8:30 p.m. as senators stood by awaiting developments in the Assembly. The Senate president said he was not willing to give up on the $320 million in funding for schools, cancer research, tuition grants, legal services for the poor, just so Prieto could protect one company.

“I’m the Senate president and I’m not willing to give that up,” he said. “There’s priorities that we put in place for a reason.”

Asked whether he could put his frustration into words, Sweeney said, “Not without using four-letter ones.”

Key to the budget deal would be a significant change to New Jersey’s school funding formula that Sweeney has made a top priority. The budget deal with Christie would redistribute $31 million from overfunded school districts to underfunded districts that have seen large enrollment growth without a commensurate increase in state aid. Because that redistribution is opposed by the state’s largest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, some Democrats fear that the party’s gubernatorial nominee, Phil Murphy, who is close to the union, will not agree to it if it’s left to him. Under that lens, Christie is Sweeney’s best shot at beginning to implement what would be one of the biggest school funding policy changes in years.

“I’ve been after education funding for over 15 months to try to start to fix the problems in education funding, so it’s not an act, it’s real,” Sweeney said.

The budget has stalled in the Assembly because a coalition of roughly two dozen Democrats from South Jersey and Essex, Middlesex and Union counties are withholding their votes to pressure Prieto to agree to the Horizon plan. After labor unions supporting Prieto applied pressure to lawmakers from Mercer County, where Democrats are facing tighter re-election races than in bluer parts of the state, those lawmakers — Assemblymen Dan Benson, Wayne DeAngelo and Andrew Zwicker — switched their votes from abstain on Thursday to yes on Friday.

Christie has urged lawmakers since February to pass a bill that would let the state raid the insurer’s $2.4 billion reserve fund after he leaves office. Christie at first wanted the state to take roughly $300 million a year from the not-for-profit company to fund drug treatment programs. A similar Horizon bill that would not automatically raid $300 million per year, but that opens the door to grabbing funds from the insurer in some circumstances, narrowly passed the Senate by a 21-15 vote Thursday. Christie said he wants that bill now.

A motley crew of organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, three of the state’s largest labor unions, environmental groups, consumer advocates, liberals and conservatives, all praised Prieto’s resistance to the Horizon bill as part of a broader budget deal. They added that a government shutdown must be avoided.

“So much is at risk due to some of the worst politics we have ever seen,” said Communications Workers for America New Jersey Director Hetty Rosenstein. “This budget is being held hostage for the worst possible reason. It is being held hostage by Governor Christie, who wants revenge against Horizon. It is being held hostage by Senate President Steve Sweeney, who continues to act like there is only one house of the Legislature.”

Rosenstein said groups supporting Prieto’s decision will make sure the public knows a shutdown would not be Prieto’s fault.

“They say I am going to shut down government; I am not,” Prieto said. “I am putting up a [budget] bill. I say any member that does not vote on that budget, those are the people that are shutting down government.”

If Christie and lawmakers miss a midnight Friday deadline to enact a budget, New Jersey could be headed for its first state government shutdown since 2006, closing courts, state parks and non-essential government offices. Lawmakers would be working into July to find a compromise.

The Horizon bill was fast-tracked through the Senate and approved by one vote on Thursday, 21-15. At Friday’s news conference, the NJEA’s top lobbyist, Ginger Gold Schnitzer, said a shutdown would be pinned on Christie and Sweeney.

“Governor Christie wants to do something pretty awful to Horizon policyholders,” she said. “There’s no debating that. But we’ve learned over the last few weeks that Horizon is capable of sticking up for itself. What’s really disgusting is who else he is willing to hurt to get his way. … He’s saying that if he doesn’t get to hurt Horizon, he’ll settle for hurting kids instead.”