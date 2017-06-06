NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Subsidized Lawyers to All Undocumented Immigrants

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito inserted language into the city budget today requiring that the $26 million plan to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants facing deportation not exclude those convicted of serious crimes—after she and Mayor Bill de Blasio failed to reach an agreement on the matter before the “budget handshake” last Friday at City Hall.

When de Blasio announced his $84.68 billion second-draft budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, he said that the city would meet Mark-Viverito’s request that the city create a permanent taxpayer funding stream to the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project, a pilot program that has provided undocumented immigrants with attorneys in immigration court. But the mayor told the Observer that he would not allow public dollars to go toward the defense of anyone found guilty of one of the 170 crimes that New York exempts from its “sanctuary city” protections—violent offenses like rape, murder and terrorism, for which local law enforcement will turn over a foreign national to federal authorities.

The speaker, for her part, has maintained that NYIFUP should remain the same—and attached terms to the program today stating, “Eligibility for legal representation provided through funds in unit of appropriation 107 for unrepresented, detained individuals in removal proceedings occurring in immigration court in New York City shall be based solely on income.”

“The speaker and the City Council are fully committed to defending the integrity of this vital program and to upholding due process for all New Yorkers, which is why we have amended the budget to ensure continued, unrestricted access to legal services for all detained immigrants facing deportation,” Mark-Viverito spokeswoman Robin Levine said in an emailed statement.

Levine said that it is “incomprehensible” that the mayor would “turn his back on immigrant families and the city’s most vulnerable New Yorkers” after supporting it for three years. She said that NYIFUP has become a national model that has helped stop “hundreds of unjust deportations and keep families together.”

The conditions attached to the appropriation mandate that the criminal justice coordinator would be required to provide semi-annual headcount reports to the Council that outline the total number of staff associated with the Office of Special Enforcement, separated by title and agency.

The coordinator will have to submit the first report on January 15, 2018, which will cover the period of July 1 to December 31. The second report—which covers January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018—is due on July 15, 2018.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the budget presser on Friday, the mayor emphasized that—while the resolution of the disagreement between him and the speaker was still “to be announced”—the contracting process “resides in the executive branch,” and his office alone reserves the power to impose stipulations on the provider. He has argued that providing free attorneys to individuals convicted of violent offenses is a poor use of a limited pot of taxpayer dollars.

The Council has provided several million dollars worth of funding for NYFIUP each year since 2013. Some of the immigrants which the program serves have criminal convictions.

The Legal Aid Society, for its part, was pleased with today’s development.

“With today’s announcement, the City Council, under the leadership of Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, reaffirms their support of those sacred ideals and commitment towards protecting some of New York’s most vulnerable and marginalized,” the organization said in a statement. “These are New York values and what it truly means to be a sanctuary.”