Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Fights for Body Positivity

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Sweat outside of the city: Sweaty Betty is opening in East Hampton this summer, marking the brand’s fourth New York location. If you’re in the Hamptons but don’t feel like venturing to the brick and mortar store, try the British brand’s pop up at Gurney’s in Montauk starting on July 21. Then, you can head to one of the recently rolled out Hamptons workout classes in your brand new sports bra. via Sweaty Betty

These are the best spots to date and dine: Dine, a dating app where people meet at the restaurant on their wish list instead of a dimly lit bar, found the most popular first date spots in New York. Pig and Khao, Hummus Kitchen, The Dead Rabbit and The Boil all made the list based on price and atmosphere. If you’re not much for awkward conversation over appetizers, you could always book a safari to guarantee a second one. via Dine

An Olympic gymnast fights back against body shaming: Aly Raisman has been vocal about facing body shaming folks down in real life and on social media. The 23-year-old Olympian posted a swimsuit photo on Instagram with the caption, “It’s never about the number on the scale it’s about the way you feel.” The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has also been posing for Reebok lately. via Instagram

Spend the weekend at a sustainability festival: Check out the latest sustainable and all natural brands at The Green Festival. The brand COCO-MAT will be on hand with their customizable aromatherapy pillows, vegan food will be offered and there’s even going to be bamboo toilet paper for those who are truly eco-friendly. via Green Festival Expo