House Tax Policy Chairman Says Trump’s Corporate Tax Rate Is Too Low

The White House is at odds with some congressional Republicans over the corporate tax rate, with the Trump Administration pushing to slash such rates to 15 percent, which one prominent Republican representative suggested is too extreme.

Tax Policy Chairman for the House Ways and Means Committee Peter Roskam appeared today at the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council‘s meeting in Washington, D.C. He discussed his party’s “blueprint,” for tax reform, written last year and released in February, stressing the importance of permanent tax policy instead of cuts that would need to be renewed again later, likely after ten years.

He outlined the blueprint’s basic facets: collapsing the seven major tax rates into three, eliminating the “death tax” and, of course, lowering the corporate tax rate. But Roskam expressed some disagreement with the President over just how low corporate taxes, before, of course, the many deductions many companies enjoy, should go.

