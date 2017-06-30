Prieto Once Supported Horizon Raid

He was for it before he was against it.

In 2006, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, then just a first-term back bencher from Hudson County, signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill that would have allowed the state to raid the surplus kept by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and deposit the money into a state fund used to reimburse hospitals for charity care.

The Democratic bill would have let the state take Horizon’s funds whenever the commissioner of Banking and Insurance “deems that Horizon’s special contingent surplus for its group and other activities, excluding special contingent surplus for individual contracts, exceeds the capital and surplus financial requirements established” by state law.

Prieto this year is waging the fight of his political life, refusing to post a watered-down version of that bill in exchange for Gov. Chris Christie’s signature on the Democrats’ $34.7 billion budget.

“I’m not going to be extorted,” Prieto told Observer this morning. He has called the new Horizon bill (S4) sponsored by Sen. Joe Vitale (D-Middlesex) a “Christie tax” on Horizon’s 3.8 million policyholders.

The speaker was meeting with Christie and headed for a news conference with unions and advocacy groups who support him on Friday afternoon, and did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the 2006 bill, A1771.

Other sponsors included Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen) and Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden), who favor the current Horizon bill as well.

“This just shows that the speaker is the obstructionist in this situation,” a South Jersey source said. “This is why the budget got 24 votes — everyone is tired of politics standing in the way of progress.”

Incidentally, 2006 was the last time the state government entered a shutdown.