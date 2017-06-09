Primary Turnout a Good Omen for NJ Dems; Republicans Underwhelm

Many predicted a low turnout for the New Jersey gubernatorial primary, with the race receiving little national attention and polls showing voters with scant knowledge of the candidates.

But Democrats exceeded expectations on Tuesday. Republicans did not.

Nearly 500,000 Democrats cast ballots, according to unofficial election results. That’s a turnout rate of 24 percent, which is above the average for a Democratic gubernatorial primary compared with recent cycles going back to 2005. More than 240,000 Republicans cast ballots, for a turnout rate of 20 percent, below the average for the GOP in recent years.

The disparity showed Democrats are more energized, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“The fact that there was double the turnout among Democrats as there was Republicans when both races are contested — and in many ways people felt the Republican race was more competitive — is a real signal about the different levels of enthusiasm among the two party bases,” he said.

You’d have to go back to 1981, when there was a race to replace Gov. Brendan Byrne, to find more Democrats voting in a New Jersey gubernatorial primary than on Tuesday, Murray said.

Phil Murphy, an ex-Goldman Sachs executive and former U.S. ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama, won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday with 238,524 votes, or 48 percent. In 2005, former Gov. Jon Corzine, another Goldman alumnus who spent millions of his own money to win the nomination, got 207,670 votes.

Republican turnout has exceeded 300,000 votes and a rate of 30 percent in election cycles going back to 2005, with the exception of 2013, when turnout was 21 percent during a year when incumbent Gov. Chris Christie was on the ballot for his re-election bid.

The Republican race between Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli was expected to be a low-turnout event, but a more competitive one than the Democratic primary this year. Even so, the 240,757 Republican vote total was bleak, according to Murray.

“When there’s a competitive Republican primary the expectation is a minimum of 340,000 voters,” Murray said. “I don’t know the last time we got below that in a competitive primary. So the fact they couldn’t get to 250,000 this time around says a lot.”

Guadagno won with 112,743 votes, or 47 percent.

“Phil Murphy won just about as many votes as the entire Republican primary field: 238,431 vs. 240,842,” Brendan Gill Murphy’s campaign manager, wrote in a post primary analysis on Friday.

Here’s a look at voter turnout in recent gubernatorial primaries:

2005

Democrats registered: 1,130,543

Democrats voting: 235,778

Democratic turnout: 21%



Republicans registered: 854,023

Republicans voting: 302,501

Republican turnout: 35%

Total eligible: 4,497,345

Total voting: 538,279

Overall turnout: 12%

2009

Democrats registered: 1,758,907

Democrats voting: 200,120

Democratic turnout: 11%

Republicans registered: 1,031,878

Republicans voting: 334,215

Republican turnout: 32%

Total eligible: 5,199,574

Total voting: 534,335

Overall turnout: 10%

2013

Democrats registered: 1,779,250

Democrats voting: 197,171

Democratic turnout: 11%

Republicans registered: 1,070,906

Republicans voting: 223,761

Republican turnout: 21%

Total eligible: 5,459,925

Total voting: 420,932

Overall turnout: 7.7%

2017

Democrats registered: 2,052,028

Democrats voting: 494,478

Democratic turnout: 24%

Republicans registered: 1,211,831

Republicans voting: 240,757

Republican turnout: 19.8%

Total eligible: 5,662,199

Total voting: 735,235

Overall turnout: 13%