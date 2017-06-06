The Best Instagrams This Week: Priyanka Chopra, John Legend and Miley Cyrus

Priyanka Chopra

The Indian actress posted a photo from her trip to Berlin, where she was promoting her film Baywatch and got to speak with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Zac Efron

Chopra’s Baywatch costar Zac Efron posted a very smiley snap from the film’s Berlin premiere.

Now I know why The Hoff is always happy and smiling- he said "Berlin is in his ❤️". I feel ya brother- can't hide it 🙌🏼😜 #BeBaywatch #Berlin #grateful A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 30, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Adriana Lima

The Victoria’s Secret model had a lovely time in Monaco for the Grand Prix, looking amazing in a red blazer and pants with a white crop top.

👑💫YESTERDAY IN MONACO💫👑SHOWING HOW IS DONE 💫👑 A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 29, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ model daughter turned 18, and she celebrated in Tokyo wearing Chanel—she is, after all, the face of the French fashion house’s fragrances.

Turned 18 and all I got was this tiny hat A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on May 28, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin reminisced over her long pink hair with a screenshot of one of her Snapchats.

The hair 😭😭😭😭😭💔 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 31, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

John Legend

John Legend posted an adorable photo of his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, with their pup Pippa.

Luna X Pippa A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 31, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham also posted a sweet mother-daughter photo with Harper.

Mummies little lion cub ✨✨✨✨ kisses VB x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum shared a post of her gorgeous wedding ceremony from Memorial Day Weekend.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus sang at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, and performed a duet with Pharrell.

Thank you @arianagrande for having me at your very special One Love benefit concert in Manchester! Always been a great friend to ME & @happyhippiefdn !!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars actress attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park, wearing a long floral frock.

Beautiful day in Jersey overlooking NYC for the @veuveclicquot Polo Classic 🏑 #vcpc10 #vcpoloclassic #VeuveClicquot A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.