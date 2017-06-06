The Best Instagrams This Week: Priyanka Chopra, John Legend and Miley Cyrus

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts this week, including Lily-Rose Depp‘s 18th birthday celebrations in Tokyo, Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron‘s Berlin adventures, Adriana Lima‘s snaps from the Monaco Grand Prix and Hailey Baldwin‘s screenshot in honor of her own pink hair. John Legend and Victoria Beckham both shared photos with their daughters, while Lucy Hale was among the celebs who posted from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
Priyanka Chopra
The Indian actress posted a photo from her trip to Berlin, where she was promoting her film Baywatch and got to speak with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
Zac Efron
Chopra’s Baywatch costar Zac Efron posted a very smiley snap from the film’s Berlin premiere.
Adriana Lima
The Victoria’s Secret model had a lovely time in Monaco for the Grand Prix, looking amazing in a red blazer and pants with a white crop top.
Lily-Rose Depp
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ model daughter turned 18, and she celebrated in Tokyo wearing Chanel—she is, after all, the face of the French fashion house’s fragrances.
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin reminisced over her long pink hair with a screenshot of one of her Snapchats.
John Legend
John Legend posted an adorable photo of his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, with their pup Pippa.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham also posted a sweet mother-daughter photo with Harper.
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum shared a post of her gorgeous wedding ceremony from Memorial Day Weekend.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus sang at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, and performed a duet with Pharrell.
Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars actress attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park, wearing a long floral frock.