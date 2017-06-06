The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

From Brit Marling's millennial pink getup to Alek Wek's Balenciaga runway look

screen shot 2017 06 06 at 1 20 55 am The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

Nicole Kidman welcomes you to the CFDA Awards. Getty Images

It’s known as the Oscars of fashion, so the annual CFDA Awards tends to be quite a memorable affair, at least when it comes to the sartorial side of things. This year, the outfits were mostly tame, with quite a bit of black and white seen on the pastel colored red carpet.

But while this year’s show lacked in red carpet finesse, the actual award ceremony made up for that, with touching tributes and strong political undertones. But for now, here’s a look at the five best looks from the night that served to celebrate the boldest names and the biggest talents in American fashion.

gettyimages 692726822 The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

Brit Marling in Sies Marjan. Getty Images

Brit Marling‘s draped Sies Marjan getup was made from of different hues and textures of millennial pink. This is dedication, but it has clearly paid off.

gettyimages 692732726 The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

Imaan Hammam in Adam Selman. Getty Images

If you’re going to wear a Canadian tuxedo for the red carpet like Imaan Hammam, you might as well add a tulle train by Adam Selman.

gettyimages 692722990 The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta. Getty Images

Bella Hadid wore this dress to close the Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017 show. Now, the embellished velvet number will simply be known as the dress that Nicole Kidman wore to the CFDA Awards.

gettyimages 692733912 The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

Laura Love in Rosetta Getty. Getty Images

Not only was this silver dress stunning on the young model, Laura Love, but this Rosetta Getty creation also looked rather comfortable.

gettyimages 692723516 The 5 Best Outfits From the CFDA Awards

Alek Wek in Balenciaga. Getty Images

These neon boots, paired with the voluminous black dress, was definitely the best off the runway recreation. Those boots alone garnered quite a bit of applause when Alek Wek took to the stage to present Demna Gvasalia with the International Award.