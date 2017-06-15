The Best Dad Advice for Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, the Observer spoke to founders, influencers and musicians to find out how their fathers inspired them. From the musician Banners, whose father motivated him to join the music industry, to guybrow creator and beauty expert Ramy Gafni, whose father helped him get through chemotherapy, their dads offered words of motivation anyone could use.

Scroll down to see the best advice (dad jokes included).

I spent a lot of time as a kid on the couch at the back of the studio watching him do his thing. Recording (and being recorded) is a situation that presents quite a number of unique challenges. The band wants to feel like rock stars but they also turn up with that unshakeable, low hum of human experience that, deep down, we’re all just a bit crap—that someone’s going to suss us out. As a producer you have to be able to get a band in a mental place where they can perform properly and, essentially, not waste everyone’s time and money in high pressure, high cost circumstances—give them the confidence to be their best selves.

I watched a kind, understanding man with a gift for making people feel 10 feet tall. Listening indulgently to any ideas and then having a better one without being dismissive. Setting a course and then making everyone else feel like they helped plot it because that’s how you get the best out of people.

I’m lucky enough to have a step-dad too, he’s a proud Yorkshire boy so he’d hate for me to overindulge here. But I’d hate to not take the chance to say I’ve always seen him as a second father. I was getting bullied in school once and he told me to “Just hit him on the nose,” which I did. It worked and I’ve been standing up for myself ever since.