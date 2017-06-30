The Best New Ways to Workout in the Hamptons This July

For those venturing to the Hamptons this weekend, especially those who want to squeeze in one last workout before the Fourth of July festivities begin, the options are plentiful. Even though it’s already July, many of the Hamptons’ newest workout spots haven’t opened, until now. From vineyard barre to a SoulCycle and Lululemon barn, these are the newest workouts out East, that you definitely can’t find in the city.

If yoga just doesn’t cut it:

New York Pilates decided they liked Montauk enough to open an actual studio there, after popping up at Gurney’s last summer. Their brand new space is fitted with 14 reformers, plus views of the ocean and the lake; both of which can be viewed from the private patio. Expect the same minimalist vibes of the city studio, as it was designed by New York Pilates founders Heather Anderson and Brion Isaacs, who also run the creative agency, Rivington Design House.

If you want to workout like a cool mom:

Channel your inner suburban mom, or bring your actual mom with you to STRONG by Zumba—just don’t expect the typical reggaeton experience. Instead, it’s a brand new high-intensity interval training workout, with music created by Timbaland, who you might remember from his Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliot hits in the early 2000s. The classes kick off on July 15 at Ruschmeyer’s; all the burpees and jumping jacks will have you reconsidering Zumba.

If you can’t quit spin, even on vacation:

For SoulCycle fanatics, nothing compares. Luckily, SoulCycle Bridgehampton has plenty of activities to celebrate their Below the Barn space. The new spot is meant to encourage post-workout hangs, in partnership with Lululemon, of course. They’re playing host to a mini farmer’s market, mixology classes, ping pong, essential oils and even an appearance from Montauk Juice Factory.

If you want a workout you genuinely can’t find in the city:

Looking for the chance to try paddleboarding for the first time? Or would you rather workout in an actual vineyard? Elements Fitness Studio has you covered on both fronts And if you want a quick makeover after sweating on a board, they also have an in-studio Glam + Go pop-up all summer, for post-workout blow outs. For those who plan on exclusively wearing yoga pants this summer, there will be plenty of athleisure trunk shows, including Heroine Sport’s bras, Fuel Good Protein coffee drinks, Harmless Harvest pink coconut water and Tory Sport. They’re also offering stand up paddleboard sessions and barre classes at Wölffer Estate Vineyard. SUP is certainly something you would never want to attempt on the East River.