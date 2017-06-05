How Do the Luxury E-commerce Sites Stack Up?

Long gone are the days of cruising Fifth Avenue or Rodeo Drive on the hunt for a major luxury purchase. Even local department stores have become showrooms, as everyone’s looking towards the web for big ticket purchases. Nothing says ‘lavish’ quite like being able to try on your buys in the safety of your home, safe from the prying eye of sales girls and unflattering neon lights.

While seasoned spenders will surely have a grasp on the best boutique URL that works for their wardrobe, we did a bit of research into the very best luxury e-commerce shops for everyone else. Broken down into number of brands, exclusive labels and the general vibe, this shopping list will certainly benefit your sartorial standing. Apologies to your credit card in advance.

What’s their aesthetic like?

Net-A-Porter has become the go-to high fashion retailer, though in recent years they have introduced quite a few lower priced designers. Head here to stock up on fail-proof wardrobe boosters, like flashy Gucci dresses and that must-have Balenciaga bag. Don’t forget to throw some Nikes in your basket, for that athleisure moment.

How many brands do they carry?

There are over 800 designers on Net-A-Porter.com.

What are some exclusive brands?

Maggie Marilyn, MR by Man Repeller, I+I, Staud and Anderson’s. The site also has “majority exclusivity” with Tiffany & Co., Danse Lente and Carmen March.

What are some of their biggest brands?

This year, Gucci, Chloé, Stella McCartney, and Saint Laurent were best selling high-end designers. Isabel Marant, Frame and Nike were the top selling brands from the contemporary market. And as for beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Oribe were high performers.

Who’s working behind-the-scenes?

Federico Marchetti is the CEO of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group, while Alison Loehnis is the President of both Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER. On the buying side, Elizabeth von der Goltz is the Global Buying Director and Lisa Aiken is the Retail Fashion Director.

How’s their Instagram following?

@netaporter has 2.8 million followers.

When are the sales?

Merchandise on Net-A-Porter gets marked down twice annually. Their summer sale launched on May 23; the winter sale happens around the end of November. Top spenders on the site are granted early access to sales and various other perks.

What’s their aesthetic like?

This London-based e-commerce shop has all your favorite brands, but tends to carry more of their printed and embellished items. Think Peter Pilotto‘s wildest and most colorful prints, plus Roland Mouret‘s most sculptural pieces and a never ending selection of Loewe handbags. They’re also an IRL shopping staple in London, with their second townhouse location opening soon. Devoid of cash registers, these retail destinations are more like rotating pop-up shops hosted by the 30-year-old company.

How many brands do they carry?

Between men’s and women’s, there are over 450 brands on the site.

What are their exclusive brands?

Natalie Kingham, the buying director, focuses on exclusive styles and capsules with brands that MatchesFashion already carries. That includes a small collection of Erdem evening dresses, a Palmer/Harding beach shirt range; exclusive capsules with J.W.Anderson and Lisa Marie Fernandez will launch this June. MatchesFashion also has an exclusive in-house label, Raey.

What are some of their biggest brands?

MatchesFashion doesn’t disclose their best selling brands, but does acknowledge consistent strong sales with Gucci, Vetements, Saint Laurent, Chloé, Balenciaga and Loewe.

Who’s working behind-the-scenes?

Tom and Ruth Chapman are the co-founders and executive chairmen of MatchesFashion, while Ulric Jerome is the CEO. Natalie Kingham is the buying director across the entire site, while Damien Paul is the head of menswear buying.

How’s their Instagram following?

@matchesfashion has 419k followers.

When are the sales?

Expect twice annual sales from this site.

What’s their aesthetic like?

Also based in London, Browns is a proud stockist of clothing and accessories with the off-kilter cool vibe the city is known for. Basically, this is your destination for experimental pieces and lesser-known designers. That includes Y/Projects‘ wacky denim, furry phone cases from Wild and Wooly, cool threads from Russian brand Walk of Shame and the artistic footwear of Oscar Tiye. Browns also has a very healthy selection of Balenciaga, from their vibrant velvet boots to some of their less wearable creations (how does a patent leather fetish cape sound to you?).

How many brands do they carry?

In total, Browns carries 327 brands; 218 for womenswear and 109 for menswear.

What are their exclusive brands?

Jennifer Chamandi‘s shoes and Yuzefi‘s handbags are exclusives this season. For menswear, head to Browns for Languages, Helen Lawrence and Sulvam.

What are some of their biggest brands?

Browns chose not to comment on their best selling brands.

Who’s working behind-the-scenes?

Browns is currently owned by Farfetch. Holli Rogers is the CEO, Laura Larbalestier is the Women’s Buying Director while Dean Cook is the Menswear Buying Manager.

How’s their Instagram following?

@brownsfashion has 153k followers.

When are the sales?

With discounts up to 60 percent, Browns hosts seasonal sales throughout the year.

What’s their aesthetic like?

Ladylike is the feel of this German e-tailer. Think pastel Alexander McQueen bags, pastel Dolce & Gabbana platform heels, pastel Miu Miu blouses…you get the idea. Also offering florals in forgiving cuts, the buy on this site is less trendy and much more timeless.

How many brands do they carry?

There are over 200 labels available on the website.

What are their exclusive brands?

This site is one of two that carries Prada. They just launched an exclusive capsule with Off-White and collaborated with Missoni on their first activewear range.

What are some of their biggest brands?

MyTheresa chose not to disclose their best-selling brands.

Who’s working behind-the-scenes?

MyTheresa was acquired by the Neiman Marcus Group in 2015. Today, the site is led by President Michael Kliger and Managing Directors Sebastian Dietzmann and Jens Riewenherm.

How’s their Instagram following?

@mytheresa.com has 332k followers.

What’s their aesthetic like?

24 Sèvres is the newest e-commerce destination on this list, as it officially launches on June 7. Created by LVMH, the site will have a decidedly Parisian feel, though it will include brands beyond those owned by the conglomerate. Spanning women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories and beauty, this online shop with mega exclusive brands is poised to shakeup the luxury online shopping market.

How many brands do they carry?

With their launch, there will be over 160 brands carried on 24 Sèvres.

What are their exclusive brands?

Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Berluti (for women) and Moynat have distribution exclusivities, while Gauchère, Jo Malone, and J.M. Weston will be exclusive to the site. For now, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior are limited to only European distribution, though US distribution is expected to follow soon.

Who’s working behind-the-scenes?

Eric Goguey is the CEO and the first official employee of 24 Sèvres; he was formerly European Director of Online Development at Sephora. Ian Rogers is the Chief Digital Officer at LVMH and he also serves as an advisor to the site. Maud Barrionuevo is the Buying Director, coming from Le Bon Marché.

How’s their Instagram following?

@24sevres has around 4k followers.