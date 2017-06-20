17 Hilarious ‘The Floor Is Lava’ Memes That Will Make You Laugh Then Cry

"The floor is 'liberty and justice for all.'"

"The floor is the selfies and videos she sends when she's feeling herself."

"The floor is responsibilities, social interactions and plans for the future."















A classic childhood game has just resurfaced as—what else—a meme.

“The Floor is lava” is the latest trend on Instagram and Twitter, and it has people captioning photos that involve being really far (as far as outer space) from the floor. Other times (like when “the floor is tequila”), however, people are lying on the floor and diving in headfirst.

In these memes, the floor is everything from responsibility to attention to Toby Flenderson.

