17 Hilarious ‘The Floor Is Lava’ Memes That Will Make You Laugh Then Cry

"The Simpsons predicted the floor is lava."
"The floor is responsibility."
"The floor is trusting men."
"The floor is attention."
"The floor is tequila."
"The floor is Toby Flenderson."
"The floor is the Declaration of Independence."
"The floor is responsibilities, social interactions and plans for the future."
"The floor is free college tuition."
"The floor is country music."
"The floor is drama."
"The floor is the selfies and videos she sends when she's feeling herself."
"The floor is 'the floor is' memes."
"The floor is depression, anxiety, stress, loneliness and bad life choices."
"The floor is aliens and conspiracy theories."
"The floor is gluten."
"The floor is 'liberty and justice for all.'"
A classic childhood game has just resurfaced as—what else—a meme.
“The Floor is lava” is the latest trend on Instagram and Twitter, and it has people captioning photos that involve being really far (as far as outer space) from the floor. Other times (like when “the floor is tequila”), however, people are lying on the floor and diving in headfirst.
