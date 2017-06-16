This App Will Make Sure You’re Never Stranded in the Hamptons Again

Whether your share house falls through in the last minute (as in, when you pull into the driveway) or whether you’ve been sexiled from your shared hotel room, being stranded in the Hamptons is less than ideal. But it is a very real possibility each time you head out East.

Now, One Night is offering a remedy for being homeless in the chic vacation destination. The app has just announced its expansion to the Eastern End of Long Island, by partnering with local hotels such as The Montauk Beach House, The Surf Lodge, Gurney’s Montauk Resort, The Maidstone, Hero Beach Club Resort and more.

Spontaneous visitors to the Hamptons, or Manhattanites who dread being stuck in the city during a heatwave, can book a last-minute hotel rooms between the hours of noon and 11 p.m. each day. Usually booking on the app starts at 3 p.m., but One Night factored in more time for this particular locale, to account for travel time from the city to Southampton, East Hampton or Montauk. Guests who book through the app will have access to all hotel amenities, plus they will receive a carefully curated list of what to do, see and eat during their Hamptons stay.

“The ability to escape the city on a moment’s notice at the many of best hotels in the Hamptons, creates a dynamic new experience for the season,” pointed out One Night CEO Amar Lalvani. It’s true, just think of all the spontaneous Instagram opportunities you can capture, as your spend a spur of the moment weekend by the beach.