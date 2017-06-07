The Observer’s 2017 Tony Award Predictions

Anyone who checked off Hamilton and The Humans in multiple categories on their Tony Awards ballots last year had a very good chance of winning their office pool.

This year, however, the nominations were more spread out, reflecting a season with many beloved shows but no clear favorite. As such, the 71st annual Tony Awards may be the hardest to predict in recent memory.

But there’s no way that will stop us! Here are the Observer’s best guesses for what shows and actors will win on Sunday—by the end of the night we’ll either look like prophets or fools:

Best Musical: Dear Evan Hansen

Best Play: Oslo

Best Revival of a Musical: Hello Dolly

Best Revival of a Play: Jitney

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Bette Midler, Hello Dolly

Best Leading Actor in a Play: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House Part 2

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Gavin Creel, Hello Dolly

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Danny DeVito, The Price

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Best Director of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Best Director of a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney

Best Original Score: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

The 71st annual Tony Awards air Sunday night at 8 PM on CBS—Kevin Spacey will host. Follow the Observer for continuing coverage.