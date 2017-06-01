Everyone Is Reacting to Trump’s Paris Accord Exit With New Levels of Snark and Shade

Donald Trump’s opinions on climate change have been clear since he tweeted that it’s a hoax created by the Chinese. Today, he acted on his position (which is in opposition to 97 percent of the scientific community) when he announced that the U.S. will exit the Paris Climate agreement.
“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,” he said.
This move goes against the will of the American people—71 percent support U.S. involvement. Additionally, more than 800 colleges and universities, 1,000 American companies and even fossil fuel giants like ExxonMobil, Shell and BP support the agreement, which has been joined by all countries except Syria and Nicaragua. And now America. Even Elon Musk just announced he is quitting Trump’s advisory council in the wake of this decision.
While the reaction to everything Trump does and says is swift and ruthless, it was especially pungent here. To many, this is a move unlike the rest—because nothing else will matter at all if we destroy the planet.
Here’s how people were reacting to the decision. The shade and snark was truly next-level.