Weather.com Is Hilariously Trolling Trump After His Paris Climate Announcement

Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord has been met with heavy resistance. cTo resist and take a stab at Trump, Weather.com resorted to some good old fashioned trolling. The Weather Channel website dedicated its entire front page to evidence that climate change is real and destroying the planet. And as with everyone’s reactions on Twitter Thursday, the snark and shade is in full force here.

“So, What Happens to Earth Now?”

“Still Don’t Care? Proof You Should”

“…and More Proof…”

‘…and Even More Proof…”

Those were the headlines on the site’s top row of articles shortly after the announcement. Today, Weather.com has toned down the trolling but kept the message. The front page now displays a new selection of articles about our deteriorating planet.

This move by Weather.com is reminiscent of NASA, the National Parks Service and other government agencies that went rogue with unauthorized Twitter accounts after the Trump administration placed restrictions regarding communication with the public.

People quickly notice what the Weather Channel was up to and began praising it as “shade” and “savage.”

Hmm, I did not see a forecast for shade when I checked the Weather Channel app this morning. Yet here it is. pic.twitter.com/O85Uvl6zko — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) June 1, 2017

Holy shit, The Weather Channel is NOT fucking around! pic.twitter.com/izow7eNAwH — John Cheese (@johncheese) June 1, 2017

Bravo, Weather.com.