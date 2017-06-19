Virgil Abloh Is Opening an Off-White Store in NYC

Virgil Abloh, creative director for Kanye West, and the founder of Milan-based fashion label Off-White, has reportedly found a spot for his first retail store in New York City.

Abloh, who has worked for West since 2002, has Off-White retail stores in Hong Kong and Tokyo and has had plans to launch in New York since at least last August, according to a GQ article at the time. Spokespeople for Abloh didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

