Virgil Abloh Is Opening an Off-White Store in NYC

Kanye West's creative director has reportedly found a premises for Off-White's first foray in to America

By 06/19/17 2:05pm
The Off-White store in Singapore. Off-White

Virgil Abloh, creative director for Kanye West, and the founder of Milan-based fashion label Off-White, has reportedly found a spot for his first retail store in New York City.

Abloh, who has worked for West since 2002, has Off-White retail stores in Hong Kong and Tokyo and has had plans to launch in New York since at least last August, according to a GQ article at the time. Spokespeople for Abloh didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

