Prepare for the Next Fyre Fest With a Specialty Workout

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Prepare to fest with a specialty workout: A new workout courtesy 0f ticket sellers StubHub and Beachbody is here to prepare people for festival season (although nothing could prepare anyone for Fyre Fest, unless it was a workout involving fighting for cheese sandwiches, finding a place to sleep and eventually swimming off of an island…so maybe triathlon training). The workout in question includes lunges, Spiderman climbers and squats to make sure you’re prepared to hop on someone’s shoulders to watch a show, or stand on tiptoes to peer over the crowd, this festival season. via Beachbody

Apparently drinking sugary cocktails on dates isn’t attractive: At least according to a new survey, where women say they think colorful, sugar filled drinks on a date are a negative when men order them. Instead, opt for something simple, like wine, which has been thoroughly approved. via Wine Bags

You can now buy a massage membership: Much like the zap-happy facials at Skin Laundry and the gym you don’t use, cool girl salon Chillhouse, founded by Cyndi Ramirez of Taste The Style, is offering a monthly membership program where folks can get as many massages as they want. The next time your back is feeling wonky after a weird workout, consider making a pit stop at the downtown hot spot, conveniently located near plenty of boutique fitness experiences. via Chillhouse

Workout with a view: If you can’t make it to the Hamptons for a poolside stretch, workout outside in the city. Sure, it’s not paddle boarding, but it is a chance to try something new. The Meatpacking District’s Sweat Sessions are back with free classes next week on June 20. ModelFit, Liftonic and selfMADE with lifestyle blogger Alex Kate Knight will all be hosting their signature classes outside. Just hope it’s not a heatwave. via The Sweat Sessions