Joss Whedon’s Sexist ‘Wonder Woman’ Screenplay Has United the Internet in Hatred

Wonder Woman has become a critical and audience sensation since opening earlier this month, and girls have gotten a new idol after discovering the title character for the first time.

But the iconic feminist superhero could’ve looked a lot different.

An unproduced 2006 Wonder Woman script written by Avengers director and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon leaked online last week, and viewers quickly realized they dodged a bullet. Female fans in particular were as angry as the bros locked out of the all-female Wonder Woman screening—they screenshot many examples of Whedon’s casual sexism, particularly mansplaining Steve Trevor.

reading the wh*don wonder woman script was never any fun but after seeing/crying at actual WW it becomes a viscerally insulting experience — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

the first pronoun in Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script is "she" so i got excited that maybe it WOULD be about a woman, but its about a plane pic.twitter.com/eZRx4VlZGL — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

in an alternate universe we sat thru 3 hours of Mutant Enemy Presents DC's WONDER WOMAN: STEVE TREVOR: ORIGINS ("Very feminist! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️") pic.twitter.com/VPLwHRuUtS — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

ME & MY GIRLS ON OUR ALL FEMALE WARRIOR ISLAND, SPEAKING IN UNISON: "be a man" is something we say all the time, we too aspire to manhood pic.twitter.com/QXFrRm0PjJ — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

this script is so gut-deep bad, angry & depressing i feel like im picking on a scared nerd even tho whedon is a millionaire &i tweet in bed pic.twitter.com/56DzMAWvL4 — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 16, 2017

(gently cupping wh*don's face in my hands) this is the stupidest fucking thing ive ever read with my eyes pic.twitter.com/b9DvzQySHD — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 16, 2017

Do you think girls would come out of this movie wanting to dress up as Wonder Woman? Do you think they'd feel like heroes? pic.twitter.com/UaM3XeloWk — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 16, 2017

Nothing like a man talking down and mansplaining to a group of warrior women. Dialogue is so corny omfg pic.twitter.com/0q2nZDDB8P — VzA (@ValerieComplex) June 16, 2017

See! When Steve arrived her zest for life became apparent! Yay! pic.twitter.com/s2WuJVpaBz — VzA (@ValerieComplex) June 16, 2017

Oh snap. I was wondering where the hoes was at. Glad that Diana can be compared to the city's local street walker pic.twitter.com/8ZLnXdc4Ou — VzA (@ValerieComplex) June 16, 2017

While Patty Jenkins’ vision of Wonder Woman thankfully won out, many fans said Whedon’s treatment of the character made his involvement with the upcoming Batgirl and Justice League films worrisome.

If Wonder Woman taught us anything it's that a woman should be writing and directing Batgirl not Joss Whedon — Wakandan Priest (@BlckBolex) June 16, 2017

Oh shit, I got my hands on an early script for Joss Whedon's Batgirl. pic.twitter.com/SSw6nqi4P4 — wu-tang nyan (@magnificvlt) June 16, 2017

Realizing that Whedon is in charge of Justice League and the Batgirl movie. pic.twitter.com/j6ch3PPmJ6 — 🌊Fangirl Jeanne🌺 (@fangirlJeanne) June 16, 2017

Joss whedon needs to stay away from the batgirl movie. He doesn't know these characters at all. Fucking boiled egg rat. — 🌈 (@FlezraHal) June 16, 2017

Joss Whedon better keep his repugnant ass at least 50 yards away from Gal Gadot at all times. — Nicky (WW IS LOVE!) (@bvsdojue) June 16, 2017

Here’s hoping DC listens to the fan reviews on this one.