1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Taps Restaurateur Matt Abramcyk

Restaurateur Matt Abramcyk has been selected to run the food and beverage operations at Toll Brothers City Living and Starwood Capital Group’s new ecoluxury 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

“He will operate the first-floor lounge, café and restaurant, the 10th-floor lounge and rooftop bar, and do the in-room dining from the restaurant,” said David Von Spreckelsen, the president of Toll Brothers City Living New York. “So he will have everything except the banquet space.”

Abramcyk, whose restaurants include Tiny’s & the Bar Upstairs, Warren 77 and Smith & Mills, said that he is selling Gowanus Inn & Yard (a hotel he built at 645 Union Street between Third and Fourth Avenues in Gowanus, Brooklyn), and the 1 Hotel project has come along at just the right time.

