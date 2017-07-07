The 49 Best Educational Websites and Apps to Learn New Stuff for Free

Once upon a time, if you wanted to learn something, you had to a) pay a bunch of money, and b) go to a school or classroom, a place specifically dedicated to learning. Those days are over.

Now, a profusion of apps, websites and institutions offer us a wider variety of (often superior) educational experiences than ever before and we can access them from anywhere in the world, often for free. The apps and websites on this list can teach you practically anything—from coding and cooking, to surfing and negotiating.

In this day and age, there is simply no excuse to not know something you’d like to know. You can learn anything, for free, at your own pace, anywhere you can access the internet. We’re out of excuses not to educate ourselves- short of downloading knowledge directly into your head, this is as easy as it gets.

Take free online courses on a variety of subjects

Khan Academy – High-quality free courses on a variety of subjects.

Alison – Free online courses from the world’s top publishers.

CourseBuffet – Free online courses created by universities.

Udemy – Huge selection of free and premium courses- mostly on technical skills.

Highbrow – Free 10-day courses, divided into 5-minute daily lessons and delivered by email.

Academic Earth– Free online academic education for everyone.

Learnist– Print and video content, crowdsourced and curated by experts.

Degreed– Unlimited learning. Free forever.

Get healthier, be more productive, and learn faster

Memrise – Learn a variety of subjects via digital flashcards and crowdsourced mnemonics.

Greatist – Articles on becoming healthy and happy.

ZenHabits – Minimalist productivity advice, with a focus on psychology.

Anki – Free flashcard software.

Hello Healthy – Short, actionable health weight loss and fitness articles.

Fitocracy – Free workout, fitness tips and fitness tracking.

Learn coding and other technical skills

Codecademy – Learn Javascript, HTML, CSS, Python and more.

Free Code Camp – Learn to code, meet other coders, build projects that help non-profits.

Code.org – Introductory coding lessons, designed for k-12 students.

Data Camp – Free and freemium courses on R, Python and data visualization.

CodeCombat – Introductory coding lessons, in the form of a fantasy RPG.

Lrn – Phone app with free interactive coding mini-quizzes.

Learn a new language

Duolingo – Learn over 20 different languages, including Klingon for some reason.

Babbel – Free language learning with integrated speech recognition.

Drops – Study a language on your phone for just 5 minutes a day.

Busuu – Community-base language learning. Interact with native speakers.

CoffeeStrap – Practice a new language by voice chatting with native speakers with whom you share common interests.

Lingvist – Learn a language in 200 hours.

Sharpen your social and career skills

Improve Your Social Skills – Free social skills guide from a guy who overcame Asperger’s.

Succeed Socially – Free social skills guide for awkward people.

Job-Hunt.org – Free articles on job hunting, getting promoted, freelancing, personal branding, and other career skills.

Mind Tools – Free tools and videos for improving career, management and communications skills.

Make something