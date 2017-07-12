The 10 Best Photos From Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Kate Middleton and Sienna Miller

All the best moments thus far from the tennis tournament

07/12/17

A tough loss for Andy Murray. Wimbledon/Instagram

For those of us unable to make it over to London to watch Wimbledon, living vicariously through the chic photos will simply have to do.

There are still quite a few days and matches left until Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, ends on July 16, but there’s already been plenty of action—and luckily, the celebs (including the actual players) there are sharing the best moments via Instagram.

While there hasn’t been any Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk-esque drama like last year (after all, the new parents just returned from a relaxing, glamorous trip to Tahiti), there’s still lots going on.

An injured Andy Murray may have lost to Sam Querrey, but the number one tennis player in the world did make his way over to the royal box. Speaking of royals, the Middleton family is loving their favorite time of year per usual, and Kensington Palace shared a few snaps of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is a longtime fan of the event, but this is her first year as the official Patron of Wimbledon.

Players Caroline Wozniacki and Rafael Nadal both posted from the tournament, while Ellie Goulding and Dakota Fanning shared snaps from the sidelines. The winner, though, might be Sienna Miller and her selfie with Roger Federer.

Below, see the 10 best Instagrams snaps thus far from Wimbledon this year.

 

Derek Blasberg 

Sienna Miller

Come on champ! @rogerfederer 👊🏼#wimbledon 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾✨

A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) on

Andy Murray 

Kensington Palace 

Rafael Nadal 

Resting on the grass of #Wimbledon after practice 👌😉

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

Dakota Fanning

🎾 #wimbledon 🎾

A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on

David Beckham 

Caroline Wozniacki

Tough battle today, moving on to week 2! #wimbledon

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

Ellie Goulding

Wimbledon! @tods 😎 #todseyewear

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Lauren Santo Domingo 

Balls in your court @rogerfederer 🎾

A post shared by Lauren Santo Domingo (@thelsd) on

 

