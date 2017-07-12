The 10 Best Photos From Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Kate Middleton and Sienna Miller

For those of us unable to make it over to London to watch Wimbledon, living vicariously through the chic photos will simply have to do.

There are still quite a few days and matches left until Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, ends on July 16, but there’s already been plenty of action—and luckily, the celebs (including the actual players) there are sharing the best moments via Instagram.

While there hasn’t been any Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk-esque drama like last year (after all, the new parents just returned from a relaxing, glamorous trip to Tahiti), there’s still lots going on.

An injured Andy Murray may have lost to Sam Querrey, but the number one tennis player in the world did make his way over to the royal box. Speaking of royals, the Middleton family is loving their favorite time of year per usual, and Kensington Palace shared a few snaps of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is a longtime fan of the event, but this is her first year as the official Patron of Wimbledon.

Players Caroline Wozniacki and Rafael Nadal both posted from the tournament, while Ellie Goulding and Dakota Fanning shared snaps from the sidelines. The winner, though, might be Sienna Miller and her selfie with Roger Federer.

Below, see the 10 best Instagrams snaps thus far from Wimbledon this year.

Derek Blasberg

I know when the umpire says "love" he's referring to the tennis score. But sometimes I close my eyes and imagine he's talking about me and @rogerfederer's future together. #wimbledon A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Sienna Miller

Come on champ! @rogerfederer 👊🏼#wimbledon 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾✨ A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Andy Murray

Thanks to @wimbledon for the invite to the royal box today, great to be there alongside some fellow Olympians! Sorry I couldn't stay for the tennis! Thanks also for relaxing the dress code 😄👍 A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Kensington Palace

The Duchess, Patron of @Wimbledon, watches Andy Murray take on Alexander Bublik on Centre Court on day one of The Championships 🎾 #Wimbledon A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Rafael Nadal

Resting on the grass of #Wimbledon after practice 👌😉 A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Dakota Fanning

🎾 #wimbledon 🎾 A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

David Beckham

Lovely day at Wimbledon yesterday with mum… Beautiful weather and 3 great games .. Thank you for looking after us… We love Wimbledon … @sandra_beckham49 @wimbledon @ralphlauren 🎾 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Caroline Wozniacki

Tough battle today, moving on to week 2! #wimbledon A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Ellie Goulding

Wimbledon! @tods 😎 #todseyewear A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Lauren Santo Domingo

Balls in your court @rogerfederer 🎾 A post shared by Lauren Santo Domingo (@thelsd) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

