Internet Applauds Andy Murray’s Feminism After Perfect Response to Sexist Reporter

Sam Querrey stunned the world today when he defeated Andy Murray, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, during a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon.

But Murray’s not letting the loss get him down. In fact, he ended up a winner on social media after all, thanks to an answer he gave at the post-match press conference.

Q: "Andy, Sam is the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009…" Murray: "Male player." — Svenja Mastroberardi (@svenja_mastro) July 12, 2017

Indeed, Venus and Serena Williams have won dozens of Grand Slam matches over the past eight years—and this isn’t the first time Murray had to fact check a reporter on that.

He's great at reminding reporters that women's tennis exists pic.twitter.com/bDvitQd0oz — Beatriz (@biayag) July 12, 2017

The internet immediately applauded Murray for his feminism.

Andy Murray, fighting the good fight… pic.twitter.com/bj1rii1KmG — Leigh Walsh (@LeighWalsh87) July 12, 2017

Is Andy Murray the most doggedly feminist *male* player in tennis? This seems to happen every year, but he's always ready to call shit out. https://t.co/fQqKMYC4W4 — Stephen Thomas (@SWilliamThomas) July 12, 2017

Say what you will about Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit accomplishments of women https://t.co/R29XBCGeEl — Dawn Rhodes (@rhodes_dawn) July 12, 2017

What a star @andy_murray is – on and off the court. https://t.co/JhytMYYBWL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2017

Andy Murray is a savage. Reporters, check your facts! #Wimbledon https://t.co/Zy8GPKecZv — Tennis Memes (@ATPWTAMemes) July 12, 2017

And the feminist award of the day goes to Andy Murray 🙌🏽 #Wimbledon — summayah (@capaldipotts) July 12, 2017

Even Murray’s mother got in on the fun.

Nice work, Andy. You were definitely raised right.