Sip These Sophisticated Pitchers and Punches 65 Stories Above Manhattan

If you fear that you’ve Instagrammed a few too many photos of cocktails this summer, there’s no need to worry. Bar SixtyFive at New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room is offering the perfect way to switch up your spirited posts with their shareable summer drink pitchers. Located exactly sixty five stories above Manhattan and frequented by the who’s who of the city, the bar’s luxury tipples offer a chance to sip in the clouds, all while capturing the moment on Snapchat.

The pitchers are available in four flavors, making them ideal for an outing with friends (or to enjoy solo, if you’re feeling especially thirsty). Made with Brooklyn Gin, lime juice, ginger and Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic, the Gin-Ger Flower pitcher is a fresh compliment to any meal on a hot day. Meanwhile, the rather tropical Pisco Punch is made with passion fruit, pineapple juice, Miguel Torres Pisco El Gobernador, grenadine and Grand Marnier. Topped with flowers, this pitcher not only looks like it’s fit for a luau, but tastes like it, too.

If a sweet drink is essential to get your summer vibes flowing, the Rhu the Day pitcher might be more your speed, consisting of strawberry, rhubarb, Bayou Silver Rum, lemon juice and club soda. The Amburana Caipinha pitcher, with Avua Amburana Cachaca, Sugar, Lime Juice and Club Soda, is another sunny day favorite.

Developed by bar manager Corey Creason, the cocktails were designed to create a summery experience for your taste buds. Each pitcher maintains balance—despite the unavoidable dilution that comes with melting ice—but we can guarantee that the last sip will be just as enjoyable as the first.