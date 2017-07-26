Barbara Sinatra Dead at 90

Barbara Sinatra, wife of the late icon Frank Sinatra and former model and humanitarian, died Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly reported. She was 90.

She passed away as a result of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, a family spokesperson told EW. She was surrounded by friends and family and comfortable at the time of her death.

The “Come Fly Away” singer’s wife was known in her own right as a striking model in her younger years and as a devoted charity worker.

Barbara Sinatra was born Barbara Blakeley in Bosworth, Missouri. As a teenager, she moved to Long Beach, California with her family in the 1950s and began a career as a model at 18, according to Fox News. Barbara later met Frank Sinatra and married him in 1976.

Sinatra had been married three times previously, according to the outlet, but Barbara was his final partner. The couple were together for 22 years before he died in 1998 of a heart attack. It was the singer’s longest marriage.

But Barbara wasn’t just a pretty face in the background of Frank’s success. She was a committed humanitarian who took up the cause of helping abused children. Alongside her husband, she opened the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in 1985, a facility aimed at providing counsel and other aide to kids who suffered from emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

Per EW, the facility ultimately aided over 20,000 child victims under the age of 18, all of whom received “beneficial therapy…making it possible for them to cope with traumas associated with abuse.”

She is survived by her son from a previous marriage, Robert Oliver Marx, his wife Hillary Roberts and her granddaughter Carina Blakeley Marx.