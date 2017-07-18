The Best Instagrams This Week: Serena Williams, Liam Hemsworth and Michelle Obama

Plus Roger Federer's record eighth Wimbledon win, Gigi Hadid and Zayn's 'Vogue' cover, Beyonce's first Instagram of her twins and more

By 07/18/17 3:37pm

@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe

Scroll down for the best celebrity Instagrams this week, including Michelle Obama‘s birthday wish for Malala, Gigi Hadid and Zayn‘s Vogue outtakes and Roger Federer‘s record making Wimbledon win. Plus, Liam Hemsworth posted a selfie with his fiancée Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner handles jet lag in a very tiny crop top, Julianne Hough got married and more.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams pointed out the framed tennis photo in the background of this snap.

Poster in background….

Julianne Hough 

Julianne Hough posted a photo from her wedding.

The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage! I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives and because we believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, we have decided to share our special day with all of you. To get an inside look check out the link below! Much love to you all! ❤️ J+B 👰🤵 http://people.com/tv/inside-julianne-hough-brooks-laich-wedding-photos/

Michelle Obama

The former first lady wished the Nobel Prize winner a happy birthday and congratulations on graduating.

Gigi Hadid

The model was on the cover of Vogue with her boyfriend Zayn for the August issue.

Zayn

They both shared photos from the shoot.

@voguemagazine

Carrie Underwood 

Carrie Underwood celebrated her anniversary with her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher.

Roger Federer

The tennis champ won a record eighth Wimbledon title this year.

Liam Hemsworth 

And here’s Liam Hemsworth’s selfie with Miley Cyrus.

My little angel and I.

Kendall Jenner 

Kendall Jenner handles jet lag a little differently than the rest of us.

jet lag

Beyoncé

And of course Beyoncé’s Instagram introduction of her twins.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

