The Best Instagrams This Week: Serena Williams, Liam Hemsworth and Michelle Obama

@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Serena Williams

Serena Williams pointed out the framed tennis photo in the background of this snap.

Poster in background…. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough posted a photo from her wedding.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady wished the Nobel Prize winner a happy birthday and congratulations on graduating.

Happy Birthday, Malala and congratulations on your graduation! Your courage inspires us all to keep fighting for girls everywhere to get the education they deserve. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Gigi Hadid

The model was on the cover of Vogue with her boyfriend Zayn for the August issue.

Zayn

They both shared photos from the shoot.

@voguemagazine A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood celebrated her anniversary with her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher.

Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here's to so many more years and memories together… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Roger Federer

The tennis champ won a record eighth Wimbledon title this year.

Liam Hemsworth

And here’s Liam Hemsworth’s selfie with Miley Cyrus.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner handles jet lag a little differently than the rest of us.

jet lag A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Beyoncé

And of course Beyoncé’s Instagram introduction of her twins.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

