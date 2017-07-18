The Best Instagrams This Week: Serena Williams, Liam Hemsworth and Michelle Obama

Scroll down for the best celebrity Instagrams this week, including Michelle Obama‘s birthday wish for Malala, Gigi Hadid and Zayn‘s Vogue outtakes and Roger Federer‘s record making Wimbledon win. Plus, Liam Hemsworth posted a selfie with his fiancée Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner handles jet lag in a very tiny crop top, Julianne Hough got married and more.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams pointed out the framed tennis photo in the background of this snap.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough posted a photo from her wedding.
The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage! I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives and because we believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, we have decided to share our special day with all of you. To get an inside look check out the link below! Much love to you all! ❤️ J+B 👰🤵 http://people.com/tv/inside-julianne-hough-brooks-laich-wedding-photos/
Michelle Obama
The former first lady wished the Nobel Prize winner a happy birthday and congratulations on graduating.
Gigi Hadid
The model was on the cover of Vogue with her boyfriend Zayn for the August issue.
Zayn
They both shared photos from the shoot.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood celebrated her anniversary with her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher.
Roger Federer
The tennis champ won a record eighth Wimbledon title this year.
Liam Hemsworth
And here’s Liam Hemsworth’s selfie with Miley Cyrus.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner handles jet lag a little differently than the rest of us.
Beyoncé
And of course Beyoncé’s Instagram introduction of her twins.