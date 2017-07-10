The Best Instagrams This Week: Lily Collins, Victoria Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo

Scroll down for the best celebrity Instagrams this week, from Victoria Beckham’s post for her and David Beckham’s wedding anniversary, Gal Gadot’s throwback glamour shots and Cristiano Ronaldo welcoming his newborn twins onto social media. Lily Collins and Emily Ratajkowski went to Paris for the couture shows, while Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe celebrated July 4th in red, white and blue. John Legend is on a family trip to Bali with Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna, Selena Gomez is still posting about her upcoming single and Nina Dobrev is very excited about Jessica Stam’s pregnancy.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star shared a glamorous #TBT photo, with two different photos from the same shoot.

💋💄 #tbt A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Cara Delevingne

The model and actress, who stars in Luc Besson’s upcoming film Valerian, shared a photo with Natalie Portman, who made her debut in Besson’s Léon: The Professional at the age of 11.

Honored to be gazing into the eyes of Natalie Portman #LucBessonMuses #Laureline #Mathilda #joiningtheranks @lucbesson @valerianmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is still teasing new material for her upcoming album.

JULY 13 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Nina Dobrev

The former Vampire Diaries actress celebrated model Jessica Stam’s pregnancy with this snap.

Newest squad member on board. #BunInTheOven 😃👶🏻✨❤️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Real Madrid is now the father of twins, as well as his seven-year-old son, and uploaded this photo with his oldest child where they’re both holding the newborns.

Blessed A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

John Legend

He posted an adorable snap of Chrissy Teigen and their daughter, Luna, on vacation in Bali.

Bali A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Reese Witherspoon

Of course Reese Witherspoon celebrated the 4th in the perfect red, white and blue outfit, along with her mini me daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer celebrated her anniversary with David Beckham, complete with a throwback photo to their wonderfully ’90s wedding.

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Lily Collins

Lily Collins posted a photo from the Chanel couture show in Paris.

So incredibly grateful to my @Chanelofficial family and @KarlLagerfeld for always making my Parisian dreams come true… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

And Emily Ratajkowski continued her European retreat with a stop in Paris for the couture shows.

Made it to Paris 🥂 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

