The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Kesha, HAIM, Sabrina Carpenter

While you were focused on Jay Z’s record release since 6/30, there was a ton of music you might not have caught. Don’t worry if you missed the latest jams last week: We’re here for you. This week, we’re featuring new tracks from Kesha, HAIM, Sabrina Carpenter, The All-American Rejects, and Sweater Beats and Hayley Kiyoko. Listen below and catch up on the latest hits.

Kesha, “Praying”

It’s been four years since Kesha has released a solo track—but not for a lack of trying. The pop singer-songwriter returns fiercely with power ballad “Praying,” a song is equal parts angry and peaceful (and obviously directed at Dr. Luke). It’s clear Kesha never lost her fighting spirit.

HAIM, “Kept Me Crying”

California indie-rock band HAIM is finally back four years following their debut LP Days Are Gone with Something To Tell You. Released on Friday, earworm “Kept Me Crying” is a catchy breakup anthem that shows off the band’s perfectly harmonized vocals.

Sabrina Carpenter, “Why”

While Sabrina Carpenter may have gotten her start on Disney’s Girl Meets World, her first love is music. “Why” is a pure dark-pop bop that shows Carpenter is more than ready to be taken seriously. This new track is hypnotic and shows a new side of the 18-year-old star.

The All-American Rejects, “Sweat”

The emo-revival is real, and it’s especially good to see The All-American Rejects back with a song that sounds like they’re aptly in their prime once again. We can only hope that there’s a record not too far behind.

Sweater Beats ft. Hayley Kiyoko,“Glory Days”

The trop-pop sound of “Glory Days” makes it a definite contender for song of the summer. Kiyoko’s candy-coated vocals hit just right with the nostalgic feels when the beat drops, and you won’t want to do anything but dance.