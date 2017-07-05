Kate Bosworth and Jennifer Aniston Have the Best Handbags of the Summer

Looking to up your accessory game this summer? Look no further than Hollywood’s A-List, who are toting around all of the best bags this season has to offer. Take, for example, Kate Bosworth‘s perfect wicker basket. Lined with a paisley print and finished off with a prim handle, it might be Edie Parker‘s best design to date. We’re also partial to Elle Fanning‘s velvet Prada bag, in hues of hot pink and red, that’s just the cutest thing.

Here are some of our favorite celebs…and their undeniably brilliant handbag choices.

Flower Power

For some reason, summer feels like the right time to experiment with clothing and accessories that are a bit more daring than usual. Take, for example, Naomi Watts‘ Fendi carryall, which features no less than three trends in one: stripes, florals and metallics. Paired with some very ’70s platform sandals, let this actress serves as inspiration for taking a chance on going bold.

For a similar style: Fendi Kan I Light Blue Leather Handbag with Flowers, $3,250, Fendi.com.

Playing Tricks

Nothing is more playful than trompe l’oeil, which literally translates to optical illusion. That’s exactly what this boxy Prada bag is, as it appears to have a strap and some bold metal hardware, but is actually made entirely of velvet. It’s perfect for a teen, like Elle Fanning, but can truly be carried by anyone who appreciates a cheeky fashion moment.

Prada Cahier Colorblock Velvet Shoulder Bag, $2,710, Orchardmile.com

Retro Boxy

By no means is Jennifer Aniston the first celeb to carry Mark Cross’ Grace Small Box bag. In fact, it’s been seen on the arms of Alexa Chung, Taylor Swift, Emmy Rossum, Jessica Biel and more. However, we love how the blonde actress paired this dressed up purse with a casual (and very California) outfit of ripped jeans and a silk blouse. It just goes to show that one polished accoutrement has the power to elevate any look.

Mark Cross Grace Small Box, $2,295, Markcross.com.

Baby Boxy

Similar to Aniston, Gigi Hadid knows that a bag with structure is key this summer. She has been spotted toting around Stalvey’s mini top handle bags seven times this summer, which speaks volumes to her adoration for the brand. Though the purse, made from exotic skins, won’t hold much more than an iPhone, a credit card and maybe a lipstick, this is the bag to wear when looking good is more important than toting your life around.

Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 Mini Handbag, $4,800, Stalvey.com.

Basket Case

There’s truly no sweeter duo than a romantic floral dress and a sweet wicker basket bag—it’s like the sartorial version of the best dessert in the world. That’s exactly the look that Kate Bosworth created at the Palm Springs Film Festival, though she finished off her look with a punch of punk, in the form of bold black kitten heels from Tabitha Simmons. However, we truly have a crush on this Edie Parker carry-all, which might have the ability to turn your next picnic into what appears to be a Bruce Weber shoot.

Edie Parker Lily Drawsting Wicker Basket Bag, $995, Neimanmarcus.com.

Fur Fun

A furry clutch might not be the most obvious choice for the summer—hello, it’s HOT out there—but just look at how cozy this Brother Vellies bag looks, carried by Hailey Baldwin to the CFDA Awards. Made from peach fox fur, this bag is the real deal, with fur on both sides, rather than just one. While you might not want to take this number to a pool party, it will definitely be a hit at your next rooftop bash.

Brother Vellies Fox Fur Clutch, $785, Farfetch.com.