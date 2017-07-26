Can Steven Spielberg and George Clooney Say No to Bill Clinton?

Former President Bill Clinton has teamed with best-selling author James Patterson on the upcoming novel The President Is Missing, due out in June 2018. But even though the book has yet to even hit shelves (or, you know, kindles) the duo are already thinking about a silver screen adaptation as they prepare to meet with Hollywood’s movers-and-shakers, THR reports. Based on the historic success of political films such as Lincoln, All the President’s Men and Frost/Nixon, this move shouldn’t be a huge surprise. But what might take you a little off guard is the A-list talent Clinton and Patterson are trying to snag.

According to THR, J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney are just a few of the attention-grabbing names who will sit down for an in-person meeting with Clinton and Patterson. Clinton’s close friend producer Steve Bing will also meet with them.

Specific story details on The President Is Missing are unknown at this time, but the book’s announcement statement earlier this year teased “insider details that only a president can know” while Clinton said, “Drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House and the way Washington works has been a lot of fun.”

The project rights are being handled by CAA’s Richard Lovett and the whole thing is being shrouded in secrecy. Sources told THR that a 10-page proposal was sent out via expiring watermarked link to potential buyers and producers on Monday. However, those that received the proposal are reportedly not guaranteed a meeting, according to the outlet. Deadline reports that the pair are open to either a film or TV deal.

Clinton has written three books since leaving office in January 2001, but this would be his first page-to-screen adaptation. Patterson, meanwhile, is no stranger to Hollywood as five of his books have been turned into movies and eight of his stories have made their way to television. He’s even received producing credits for a few of them.