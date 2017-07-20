Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead at 41

Linkin Park star Chester Bennington was reportedly found dead Thursday morning in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He was 41.

Bennington’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide as law enforcement officials told the outlet that Bennington hanged himself in Palos Verdes Estates. His body was discovered shortly before 9 am.

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

His suicide comes just a few months after singer and close friend of Bennington’s Chris Cornell, who would have turned 53-years-old today, also committed suicide. Bennington penned an open letter that he posted to Twitter on the day of his death.

The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol over the years and has said in the past that he considered committing suicide due to abuse he suffered as a child by an older male, according to TMZ.

Bennington was best known as a member of Linkin Park, whom he played with for more than 20 years. The band produced a handful of hits, including “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.” Their album, Meteora, is one of the best-selling alternative albums in music history.

During his career, Bennington collaborated with some of the biggest artists in music, including Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes. Linkin Park won two Grammy Awards and even released a new album, One More Light, back in May. The band was scheduled to tour for the rest of the summer.

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

He is survived by his wife and his six children.