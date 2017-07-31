Chester Bennington Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony

The late Linkin Park star Chester Bennington was laid to rest on Saturday in Palos Verdes, California, according to Billboard. Bennington tragically took his own life on July 20. He was 41.

TMZ reports that some 200 friends and family members were in attendance. Musician Austin Carlile posted a photo to Instagram featuring the “Chester Bennington” wristbands and memorial cards that were given to attendees.

“The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything,” Carlile wrote.

The service reportedly included several musical tributes requiring the use of a full stage. Bennington’s wife, Talinda, issued her own touching statement on her husband’s passing.

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so.”

Bennington’s suicide came just a few months after his good friend and popular musician Chris Cornell also took his own life. At the time, Bennington paid tribute to Cornell on Twitter.

Linkin Park first broke out with their debut album Hybrid Theory in 200 which went on to go multi-Platinum. Their genre-meshing style and experimentation has been lauded by music critics. To date, they have released seven albums.