30 Hilarious Photoshops of Chris Christie and His Beach Chair in Broadway Shows

So many showstopping memes

By 07/10/17 1:45pm
'Dear Evan Hansen.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'War Paint.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Hello, Dolly!'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Come From Away.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Hamilton.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'A Doll's House Part 2.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'The Lion King.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Groundhog Day.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'The Phantom of the Opera.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'The Book of Mormon.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Anastasia.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Wicked.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Bandstand.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Oslo.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Cats.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Indecent.'
Twitter
'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Marvin's Room.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Miss Saigon.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'A Bronx Tale.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'On Your Feet!'
Stpehen Wallem/Twitter
'Chicago.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Waitress.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'1984.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Aladdin.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'Kinky Boots.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'The Play That Goes Wrong.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
'School of Rock.'
Stephen Wallem/Twitter
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie went viral for all the wrong reasons over July 4 weekend—the former Republican presidential candidate was photographed hanging out with his family on a completely empty beach that was closed due to a state government shutdown. The pictures inspired countless memes which made Christie the butt of the joke.

But the best memes of all emerged this weekend thanks to Stephen Wallem. The actor, who’s appeared on Nurse JackieHorace and Pete and Difficult People, took it upon himself to Photoshop Christie and his beach chair into every current Broadway show—and the results are absolutely tremendous.

Wallem told the Observer that he got the idea for the memes while in bed with a cold on Saturday. He has several friends in Broadway shows, so he decided to give Christie the theatrical treatment.

“It’s all completely absurd and silly,” Wallem said. “I had no goal behind launching into it other than getting my mind off my coughing and wheezing. I’m thoroughly tickled that people got a kick out of them.”

Flip through the slides above to get a kick out of Christie lunching with Bette Midler, ogling Josh Groban and more.

