Comic-Con TV Roundup: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Westworld’ and More

San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone again and with it, a pretty big handful of trailers to pour over and overreact to. We already took a look at the big movies that showed off some footage at the event, now let’s switch to television.

Here are all of the must-see trailers.

Stranger Things (October 27)

Darkness falls across the land… Here is the first trailer for #StrangerThings2. pic.twitter.com/534mDf1Os2 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 22, 2017

Awesome. Absolutely love it.

Stranger Things was last year’s breakout summer hit and one of Netflix’s most buzzed about original series. As such, it was fair to wonder if the creative team was going to be able to match those same highs. Based on this trailer, it looks as if Netflix has another Internet-dominating season on its hands.

Marvel’s Inhumans (September 29)

Be more than human. Meet the #Inhumans, straight from #SDCC! Premiering exclusively in @IMAX theatres Sept 1 and continuing on ABC Sept 29. pic.twitter.com/wglQfC4HrH — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) July 21, 2017

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an all-consuming business model designed for sustained success. Well, at least on the big screen. On the small screen, the MCU has struggled to carve out its own identity apart from its blockbuster superiors. The Netflix properties are good a step in the right direction, but Marvel’s broadcast TV needs a little work.

Reaction to all of the Inhumans material has been, ahem, muted at best so far. Unfortunately for ABC and Marvel (both owned by parent company Disney), this San Diego Comic-Con trailer did little to alter the perception.

The Flash (October 10)

The world needs #TheFlash. Season 4 premieres October 10 at 8/7c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/kqNcgCTSoS — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) July 23, 2017

The CW has successfully established itself as a nurturing home for DC superheroes (both under the Warner Bros. banner) that require a lighter touch. What The Flash and other Arrowverse shows may lack in serialized drama, they make up for with a fun and enjoyable tone. But season four of The Flash looks to be going a bit darker and that may actually be a good thing after three mostly lighthearted outings. Fans should welcome the apparent change of pace.

Supergirl (October 9)

Who is #Supergirl without Kara Danvers? Season 3 premieres October 9 at 8/7c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/J5qydwW0bl — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) July 22, 2017

Speaking of The CW’s superhero properties, Supergirl was moved from its original network (CBS) after season one due to budget and ratings concerns. But the change proved to be a stabilizing factor as season two averaged a rock solid 2.35 million live+Same Day viewers making it the network’s second most-watched series behind The Flash.

Arrow (October 12)

A hero’s duty never ends. #Arrow premieres October 12 at 9/8c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/pL3Qy8pMgX — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) July 23, 2017

The CW. Superheroes. Arrowverse. You get it by now.

Westworld (2018)

Journey back to #Westworld in 2018.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer that played during the Hall H #WestworldSDCC panel at #SDCC2017. pic.twitter.com/y6WER4SK3Z — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 23, 2017

If it wasn’t clear by season one’s $100 million price tag, HBO has tapped Westworld as the heir apparent to Game of Thrones. It’s why the network put so much marketing muscle behind its glossy and ambitious new epic for this year’s Emmys at the expense of a more deserving candidate such as The Leftovers. But with such expensive bottom lines comes massive expectations. Season one was a surefire hit despite some creative misfires. The question now is, can HBO continue to build up the audience from year-to-year like Game of Thrones?

Stay tuned.

Star Trek: Discovery (September 24)

Watch the explosive trailer for the next chapter of the Star Trek franchise. #StarTrekDiscovery premieres Sept 24. https://t.co/f8pFoW6oyS pic.twitter.com/GxojITSRNz — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) July 22, 2017

So you know how streaming is all the rage with kids these days? Well, CBS is trying to get in on the action.

The network is hoping the enduring generational popularity of the Star Trek franchise will help grow its subscriber base for the streaming service CBS All Access — the first Internet TV service to launch from one of the Big Four networks — which boasts roughly 1 million subscribers, according to TheWrap. The show’s pilot will premiere on the traditional CBS network before moving to All Access full-time.

The success or failure of Discovery will help tell us something about how major broadcast networks may approach online content.